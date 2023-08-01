LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The host Lafayette Aviators tallied the game's first eight runs and ran away with a 14-6 victory over the Mill Rats in Prospect League play on Tuesday night.
Lafayette finished with a 17-10 advantage in hits.
Johnstown's Matt Santarelli went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and two walks. Gio Calamia added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Lafayette's Brandon Daniels finished 4-for-5 with a double, two stolen bases, three runs and three RBIs. Evan Liddie was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. James Jett doubled twice and drove in two runs. Cameron Nagle provided four stolen bases, four runs, two hits and three RBIs. Jacob Walker tripled among his two knocks and plated three runs. Mason Kelley and Josiah Miller each contributed two hits.
A five-run second inning put Lafayette up 6-0. Two more in the third increased its advantage to 8-0. Johnstown answered with two runs in the fifth, but the Aviators added a pair in the bottom half. In the sixth, both Johnstown and Lafayette plated three runs. The Mill Rats and Aviators tallied single runs in the eighth.
The same two teams meet each night from Wednesday through Friday.
