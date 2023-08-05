CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Chillicothe Paints tallied seven runs over two innings to defeat the Johnstown Mill Rats 13-7 on Saturday night to end the Prospect League regular season for both teams.
Johnstown finished 24-34 overall and 12-17 in the second half to conclude its third season.
Mason Eckelman went 4-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for Chillicothe (41-17, 19-8). Cameron Bowen finished 3-for-5. Jimmy Nugent added two hits, and C.J. Dean and Victor Figueroa each drove in two runs.
Chillicothe's Dean and Cole Kwiatkowski each homered.
Johnstown's Randy Carlo IV went 3-for-5 with two runs scored. Gage Gillott provided two hits, and Jeremy Delamota drove home two runs.
The Mill Rats tallied three runs in the top of the first inning. Chillicothe compiled two runs each over the first two frames. Single runs were scored by both teams in the third. Chillicothe added a run in the fourth and three more in the fifth.
Johnstown trimmed the deficit down to 9-7 with a trio of runs in the sixth. Chillicothe answered with four runs in the bottom half to set the final.
