SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – Down by four runs in the top of the ninth, the Johnstown Mill Rats rallied to force extra innings and scored twice in the 10th to beat the Champion City Kings, 10-8, in Prospect League play on Monday night.
Johnstown’s four-run ninth-inning rally came on just one hit, as Lukas Torres drew a bases-loaded walk, Joe Alcorn scored on a wild pitch and Matt Santarelli delivered a game-tying two-out, two-run single.
In the 10th inning, Justin Kapuscinski was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to put the Mill Rats ahead, and Torres had a sacrifice fly to tack on an insurance run.
Alcorn had three hits and Casey and Matt Santarelli had a pair each to lead the Mill Rats (4-1). Santarelli and Torres drove in three runs apiece.
Johnstown batters hit home runs to lead off three consecutive innings – Casey in the fifth, D.J. Alexander in the sixth and Andrew Kribbs in the seventh. The Mill Rats had recorded just one homer across their first four games of the season.
Will Knight threw 2 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win for the Mill Rats, allowing three hits, striking out four and walking one.
Alex Ryan went 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs to lead Champion City. Ethan Krizen, J.R. Heavilin and Jayson Zmejkoski also had multiple hits apiece for the Kings.
Johnstown will open a two-game road series against the Lafayette Aviators at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
