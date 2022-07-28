JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Mill Rats rebounded from a shutout loss by defeating the Lafayette Aviators 16-12 in a Prospect League matchup on Thursday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The Mill Rats used a 17-hit attack to score at least one run in seven of their eight turns at bat, including a five-run seventh inning that kept Johnstown in front for good. All nine Mill Rats starters had at least one hit, with four tallying multiple knocks.
After Johnstown grabbed a 6-4 lead with three runs in the bottom of the third, Lafayette tied the game at 6, 7 and 9, respectively, over the next three innings. The Mill Rats’ five-run seventh put the team ahead 14-9 before tallying two insurance runs in the eighth.
Leading 16-12 heading to the ninth, Mill Rats reliever Max Beaulieu struck out the Aviators’ side in order, marking the game’s first scoreless frame since the top of the fourth. Sean Furlong earned the win in relief for Johnstown.
Joe Alcorn led the Mill Rats offensively, going 4-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored out of the leadoff spot. Randy Carlo and Mack Higuchi each tallied three hits, with Carlo driving in three runs and Higuchi scoring three times.
Sam Mast hit a two-run homer.
