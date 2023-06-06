CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – Two runs by the Johnstown Mill Rats in the eighth tied Tuesday’s game, and two more runs in the ninth provided the margin of victory as Johnstown clipped the Chillicothe Paints 8-6.
Jack Rogers and Jalen Freeman each provided RBIs in the ninth inning in support of reliever Tyler Horvat, who pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings with two hits allowed. Mill Rats starter Mark Edeburn battled through 5 2/3 innings, coughing up 14 hits and all six of the Paints’ runs.
Gio Calamia supplied three hits for the Mill Rats, who saw Clay Wiesen, Morgan Wyatt and Freeman collect two hits each. Wyatt also swatted a solo home run in the third to give the Mill Rats a 3-1 lead.
Arturo Disla had three hits and three RBIs for Chillicothe, which saw Tim Orr push out two knocks of his own.
