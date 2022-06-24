Johnstown Mill Rats center fielder Jake Casey’s life revolves around baseball. There’s no other way of putting it.
The same can be said for the rest of his family, with Jake being the son of 12-year Major League Baseball veteran Sean Casey, as well as his older brother Andrew also playing Division I baseball at the University of Dayton.
With Jake Casey just completing his freshman season at Division I Kent State University, the 6-foot-2, 190 pound Pittsburgh native is beginning to follow the mold of his family predecessors, and is happy his path is going through Johnstown.
“I take a lot of pride in my family name,” Jake Casey said. “We all love baseball and have fun with it. One thing that’s key is to never take being able to play for granted, and that’s what all of the guys on the Mill Rats think, too. I love that about these guys.
“They’re a great group of dudes that are very talented. I just really like being in Johnstown. The area, the stadium, it’s all great.”
A 2021 graduate of Upper St. Clair High School in the suburbs of Pittsburgh, Jake Casey chose to play at Kent State because of the locality, being just 1 hour and 45 minutes from his front doorstep.
In his freshman campaign, Casey played in 21 games for the Golden Flashes, making 15 starts at third base, center field and designated hitter. He hit four home runs and drove in 11 runs.
While Jake is able to move around the diamond defensively, his father was a different story. Sean Casey was primarily a first baseman during his MLB tenure, which spanned from 1997-2008 with five teams, including Cincinnati, Detroit, Cleveland, Boston and playing with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2006.
Sean Casey has noticed the contrasts, as well as similarities, between himself and his son at this stage of their respective careers.
“He’s a different player than I was, mostly because he’s a lot faster,” Sean Casey said with a laugh following a Mill Rats contest this past week.
“He also has a lot more power at this point than I did. I could never drive the ball like I see him doing right now.
“I do see a lot of my personality in him, though. We have very similar swings. We’re both left-handed hitters. Just being able to see him and my other son play now is a God-sent gift. I love it.”
While normally hitting out of the top three spots in the Mill Rats’ lineup, Jake Casey is showing off his power, much like his dad did. Sean Casey belted 20 or more home runs three times during his eight-year string with the Reds, where he was voted an All-Star three times.
As of Friday, Jake Casey is leading the Mill Rats with four home runs. He also tops Johnstown in games played (20), at-bats (66), runs scored (16) and walks (12), while being tied for the team lead in total bases (28) and extra-base hits (7).
Jake agreed there are a lot of similar qualities between himself and his father, but said he likes to see himself as his own player.
“I don’t like to look at it as that I have shoes to fill,” Jake Casey said. “I like to have him as a coach, a mentor. He has a lot of great things to say. I also like to have him as my dad.
“He tells me about experience, going through the ups and downs. You can’t teach experience.”
One of the biggest things Jake said he learned from his father is the aspect of hard work, not just on the field, but behind the scenes.
“You have to separate yourself,” Jake Casey said. “He taught me to hit in the cages every day, even if it’s by yourself, or after a good game or a bad game. You have to get swings. I pride myself in that. I have to keep my mind strong, as well as my game.”
Sean Casey said the biggest aspect of a baseball player is how he performs mentally, which is something he learned over the course of his career.
“One thing you see is that baseball is, a lot of the times, a game of failure,” said Sean Casey, who is now an analyst with MLB Network. “You’re never going to bat a thousand. You’re gonna make errors. It’s how you respond. That’s something you develop by playing every day. You show up and do it again and again. It’s a grind, for sure.”
Jake Casey got his first taste of the everyday play over the course of the first two weeks of the Mill Rats’ season, as Johnstown played 12 games in 13 days. Casey was in the lineup for the Mill Rats’ first 17 straight games before getting a day off, which is what his father saw a lot of in Cincinnati, playing at least 120 games in seven consecutive seasons.
Though he remembers very little of his father’s MLB career, Casey does recall a few memories of when his father played in the World Series with Detroit in 2006, as well as in the 2008 playoffs when Sean was a member of the Red Sox. Jake said he would be in play rooms with the children of Boston legends David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez.
Looking at his future aspirations, Jake Casey will likely stay in tune.
“I want to get drafted and play in the bigs,” he said. “I want to have a successful career. That’s Plan A, and there’s no Plan B right now.”
