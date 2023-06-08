After beginning their Prospect League slate with eight games on the road, the Johns- town Mill Rats will play at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point at 7 p.m. Friday for the first time this season.
Johnstown (3-5) will host the defending league champion Chillicothe Paints (6-4) at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
In Chillicothe, the Mill Rats defeated the Paints 8-6 on Tuesday. Chillicothe answered with a 17-10 triumph on Wednesday night.
Through eight games, Johns- town leads the Prospect League with six triples.
Tyler Horvat tops the Mill Rats with 10 stolen bases, one double, eight runs and a .333 average (9-for-27) with over three contests played. Brad Vargas is 3-for-6 with a double and run batted in. Gio Calamia has a .296 average (8-for-27) with four triples, four stolen bases and three RBIs.
Jack Rogers (seven RBIs) and Morgan Wyatt each have one home run.
Horvat has a 3.68 ERA with six punchouts in 71/3 innings.
Chillicothe leads the Prospect League with 113 hits and eight sacrifice flies. Victor Figueroa is batting .500 (12-for-24) with a double, a home run and three RBIs. Arturo Disla and Tim Orr are hitting at a .455 clip with 15 RBIs each. Disla has clubbed two home runs. Gavin Ganun (two home runs) and Tyler Shaneyfelt each have driven in six runs.
The Paints have hit seven home runs in 10 games and have a team .338 average and .452 slugging percentage.
Chillicothe has scored 80 runs thus far.
