A collection of six standouts have been announced as part of the inaugural Point Stadium Walk of Fame.
Banners for the six athletes will be displayed this Saturday for the Johnstown Mill Rats’ home opener at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point against the Champion City Kings at 7 p.m.
The initial class includes George Azar, Pete Duranko, Jack Ham, Frank Kush, Eugene Pentz and Pete Vuckovich.
Azar kicked the winning field goal in undefeated Greater Johnstown High School’s 1958 WPIAL championship game against Clairton at Pitt Stadium. A three-year starter at guard/linebacker at Michigan State University, Azar also was a catcher on the Spartans baseball team. The Johns- stown Junior League MVP had a single-season 19 home runs, a record that stood for 30 years.
He was an administrator with the Philadelphia Eagles in the National Football League for 10 years. Azar won the 1958 Point Stadium Award.
Duranko was an All- American on a University of Notre Dame national championship team and standout defensive lineman on the Denver Broncos in the NFL. Duranko, a second-round pick in the 1966 draft, earned nationwide respect as a spokesman to raise awareness for Lou Gehrig’s disease. The graduate of Johnstown Catholic High School played in the “Game of the Century” for Notre Dame against Michigan State in 1966.
A Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee in Canton, Ohio, Ham was one of the best outside linebackers in the history of the NFL. He was part of four Super Bowl championship teams with the Pittsburgh Steelers dynasty of the 1970s. Ham earned Defensive Player of the Year in 1975. He stood out at Bishop McCort Catholic High School and was an All-American linebacker at Penn State University before the Steelers drafted him in the second round in 1971. The six-time All-Pro who was selected to play in eight Pro Bowls has spent more than 20 years on the Penn State football radio broadcast team.
A left guard and tackle on the Windber Area High School football team, Kush was part of memorable performances at Point Stadium when the Ramblers played rival Greater Johnstown. An All-American guard at Michigan State University, Kush played on Spartans teams that lost only one game. Kush, with a 6-1 bowl record, coached the Arizona State University football team to a 176-54-1 record and 19 winning seasons from 1958 to 1979. His 12-0 Sun Devils finished No. 2 in The Associated Press’ poll in 1975.
A Greater Johnstown High School standout in baseball and football, “Gene” Pentz earned the 1970 Point Stadium Award. The right-hander pitched for Johnstown Monte Carlo in the AAABA Tournament, earning MVP in 1970. Drafted by the Detroit Tigers, Pentz spent four seasons in Major League Baseball with the Tigers and Houston Astros. The Trojans linebacker accepted a full scholarship to play football at Wake Forest University before signing his professional baseball contract.
The 1982 American League Cy Young Award winner, Vuckovich led the Milwaukee Brewers to the World Series and pitched in Game 7, leaving the mound with the lead. He won 93 games in 11 major league seasons. A three-sport standout at Conemaugh Valley High School, he pitched at Clarion University. Vuckovich appeared in four AAABA tournaments with Johns- town Monte Carlo and won the Point Stadium Award in 1971 and 1972. Vuckovich spent three decades as a pitching coach, assistant general manager and scout in the majors and had a role as Clu Haywood in the movie “Major League.”
