The Johnstown Mill Rats announced that Johnstown natives Matt and Bristy Perry have joined the ownership group of the Prospect League franchise.
The Perrys join Johnstown natives Chad and Jill Gontkovic, and Bart and Stacy Vickroy in ownership of the Mill Rats, a member of the college-age, wooden-bat amateur league.
"Our vision has always been for a robust ownership group of local business and community leaders to chart the course for the organization,” said Bill Davidson, co-owner of the Mill Rats.
“We are pleased to add individuals of the caliber of Matt and Bristy as we continue to grow our brand of family entertainment throughout the Greater Johnstown region.”
Matt Perry is a Bishop McCort Catholic High School graduate, who played for the Johnstown Grays in the local AAABA League, and currently serves as chairman of the emergency medicine at Memorial Medical Center.
Bristy Perry is a former ICU nurse and now a stay-at-home mom.
“Bristy and I love our city and enjoy raising our three beautiful children here," Perry said. "We are excited about the opportunity to help grow the Mill Rats, Sargent’s Stadium, and giving back to a community that has given us so much. Local sports, at all levels, and family entertainment are very important to us.”
