ORANGE, Conn. — A pair of three-run innings helped Milford, Connecticut defeat the West Suburban 14-under softball team 9-4 in Tuesday’s first game of the championship series at the Junior League East Region tournament.
Milford took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 series. Game 2 is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday. If West Suburban forces a Game 3, it will be played at noon Wednesday.
Milford compiled five extra-base hits compared to West Suburban’s one.
The Connecticut squad, which swept West Suburban in the 2022 title series, tallied a run in the second and added three in the third. West Suburban produced two runs in the third and one in the fourth. Milford tacked on single runs in the fifth and sixth, then added three in the seventh.
Milford outhit West Suburban 15-7 and had six players with two or more knocks.
Alea Ladika and Audra Rudolph each provided two hits and a run batted in for West Suburban. Kristin Stiles allowed four earned runs over the first 3 1/3 innings. Bella Kist permitted five earned runs over the final 3 2/3 frames.
In the first game of the day, West Suburban defeated Connecticut 12-1 in five innings to advance to the championship series.
The two-time state champion Red Rage piled up four runs in the first, three in the third and five in the fourth.
Kist doubled among her two hits, scored three runs and provided four RBIs. Cali Lynch compiled two stolen bases, two knocks, a double and two RBIs. Ladika added two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Addy Dunbar and Liz Veranese each drove in two runs.
Dunbar was the winning pitcher, allowing one unearned run and striking out four batters over five innings.
