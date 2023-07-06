SIDMAN, Pa. – Led by right-handed pitcher Andrew Miko, the defending Cambria County American Legion League postseason champion St. Michael Saints made a profound opening statement to begin their best-of-3 semifinal series against Richland on Thursday evening.
Miko was in the middle of most of the action during the contest, striking out seven batters in six shutout frames on the mound. The rising freshman at Washington & Jefferson College added two hits, two runs, a stolen base and a run batted in at the plate.
St. Michael’s Devin Kreger provided two hits and three RBIs as the top-seeded Saints prevailed 8-0 at Forest Hills Junior-Senior High School to take a 1-0 series lead.
“It’s always good to go 1-0 in a best-of-3 series,” Miko said. “We didn’t really score a lot of runs in one inning. We just kind of kept rolling the bats together in several innings. I think that’s a good sign for us heading into tomorrow.”
Richland (7-6) was limited to three singles, one each from Ethan Kaminsky, Stephen Lodolinski and Kaden Robertson. Only one 56ers runner reached second base in the contest. When the visitors made loud contact, St. Michael made the necessary plays in the field to keep the shutout intact.
“Tip your cap to Andrew Miko,” Richland manager Jason Kaminsky said. “He pitched a great game today, kept guys off-balance. He worked really good against the middle of our order. It’s kind of hard to get anything going when you don’t get very many hits to back up your pitcher. I thought our pitcher did a really good job. Just a few plays we didn’t make in the field.
“Before you know it, it’s a few runs that you wish you had back.”
St. Michael (11-3) jumped ahead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first. With two outs, Kreger sent a 1-0 offering from Ethan Kaminsky past the diving third baseman to bring in Kolbie Smiach and Miko.
“We haven’t had DK a whole lot this year because he also played downtown (in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League),” St. Michael head coach Matt Gramling said. “He’s such a spectacular kid. He’s such a talent with the bat. He came through in big-time situations. His bat is sensational.
“He really picked us up today.”
In the third, Kirk Bearjar’s sacrifice fly brought in Miko.
Miko’s RBI single and Kreger’s run-scoring double down the right-field line increased St. Michael’s advantage to 5-0 in the fifth.
In the sixth, Colby Rearick’s sacrifice bunt moved up two runners. Tyler Orris’ RBI fielder’s choice chased in a run against reliever Ty Stawarz.
A throwing error and wild pitch allowed two more runs to score as the Saints led 8-0.
“We hope we have a better effort tomorrow because we have to,” Jason Kaminsky said. “If not, we’re not going to be playing anymore 56ers baseball this summer.”
Miko threw 57 of his 79 pitches for strikes. He went ahead 0-1 on 17 of the 23 batters he faced by landing his curveball for a strike early in the game.
“I feel like I had good location on my curveball today,” Miko said.
“It really helped me catch them off guard a little bit whenever I switched from fastball to curveball.”
Orris made a fine diving play up the middle to rob Josh Fetchko of a single in the third. Rearick’s running catch in the fourth prevented Stawarz of landing a double in the right-center field gap. Orris turned a double play to end the contest in the seventh when Jake Yatsky recorded the final three outs.
“We played really good defense behind him,” Gramling said of Miko. “He’s got a really sharp breaking curveball that moves late and is hard to pick up. You don’t shut out Richland’s lineup without good pitching and defense.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
