ALEXANDRIA, Pa. – Portage kept its last two matchups against Juniata Valley fresh in the back of their minds. Both games resulted in defeats that ended the Mustangs’ previous playoff runs.
The No. 5 seed Mustangs, who previously had trouble slowing down Juniata Valley’s offense, showed that anything can be achieved by making even a small adjustment – on either side of the ball.
Coming out of halftime leading by one point, Portage used a near-unstoppable run offense that controlled the time of possession in the second half, as the Mustangs shut out the No. 4 seed Hornets over the final two quarters to earn a 20-6 victory in a District 6 Class 1A quarterfinal on Friday.
“We, as a team, thought we had to come out in the second half and grind the ball,” Portage head coach Marty Slanoc said.
“Especially since they were able to do that to us last year. I’m proud of the guys and how hard they worked. It’s been a heck of a season, dressing twenty-four kids, and I know they don’t want it to end yet.”
The win sets up a meeting with No. 1 seed Penns Manor, a 21-7 victor over No. 8 Glendale, in the semifinal round next week.
Portage fell to Penns Manor 55-28 on Oct. 7.
Prior to their Week 7 matchup, the Mustangs last faced the Comets in the first round of the 2016 District 6 playoffs, winning 38-20.
“They’ve got a lot of speed,” Slanoc said of Penns Manor. “We know what we’re going to see. I think we were a little ‘deer in the headlights’ the first time. We’re going over there not for moral victories.
“We’re going to try and get ourselves to a District 6 title.”
Also with many speed-driven players on its roster, Portage (7-4) used its powerful run game to produce 317 yards on the ground, highlighted by quarterback Andrew Miko’s career-high 197-yard performance.
With the Mustangs leading 7-6 to start the third quarter, Miko engineered back-to-back drives that both took 7 minutes, 8 seconds off the clock. Miko found the endzone on the first possession, but the Mustangs then turned the ball over on downs at the Juniata Valley 4-yard line when leading by seven.
Following a Hornets turnover on downs on the ensuing drive, Miko scored again from 23 yards out with 2:43 left in the game to set the final.
In total, Portage held the ball for 16:54 of the game’s 24 minutes in the second half. The Mustangs ran the ball on 27 of their 28 offensive plays in the final two quarters, 17 of which went to Miko.
“Our line was key tonight,” Miko said.
“We had some big holes to run through, and we dominated the point of attack. We have the ability to ground and pound, and it showed tonight. We have a lot of guys with the capability and skill to get yards every play.”
Miko finished with 29 carries, overtaking his season-high of 16 set last week against Windber.
The three-year starter for the Mustangs also completed 4 of 8 passes for 68 yards.
“Miko is a gamer,” Slanoc said. “We came into the game thinking their defense would set up one way, and they ended up giving us something else. It obviously wasn’t the gameplan to give him that many carries. We just went to a strength and kept at it.”
Isaac Willinsky recorded 10 rushes for 53 yards, while Mason Kargo added 43 yards on 11 carries. Kargo put Portage ahead at the half with an 8-yard touchdown run at the 3:38 mark of the second quarter.
Defensively, the Mustangs held the Hornets to just 40 total yards of offense in the second half. Juniata Valley recorded two failed fourth down conversions and a punt on its three possessions.
“It was mostly our attitudes that made the change,” Mustangs senior linebacker Braedan Oravecz said. “We knew we had a couple mistakes in the first half that hurt us. We came out thinking we couldn’t let them get anything else. It was the same mindset we had against Northern Cambria two weeks ago, we didn’t let them get another score, another inch.”
