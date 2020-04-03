John Bradley is a former Johnstown Chiefs goaltender and veteran coach of the Bishop McCort Catholic High School hockey team.
Bradley also is a businessman.
His passion for hockey and business savvy intersected as Bradley introduced a contest that ties sales at his Ziggy’s Sports to the success of the Johnstown Tomahawks in the North American Hockey League.
From April 1 through Aug. 30, customers are encouraged to save their receipts from all sales at Ziggy’s Sports, which is located adjacent to 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial. Bradley said if the Tomahawks win the Robertson Cup championship in 2020-21, his customers from that five-month span will be refunded, which essentially would make their purchases free of charge.
With the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, customers currently cannot visit the store, but Bradley said the sale will last five months, which should provide time for people to stock up on equipment or gift certificates before next season. Ziggy’s has a presence on Facebook and Twitter.
“I thought with how things are going, and there was only bad news, this would be good news,” said Bradley, who sells hockey equipment and other sports-related wares. “I figured the last two years, the Tomahawks made it to the championship round last year and this year probably would have been right back there. They would have been a team to beat.
“We tried to do something to maybe get people to look farther out and be positive about and rally the town around the team,” Bradley said.
“Hopefully from April 1 to August 30, people will buy some stuff and when their season ends, they’ll become the No. 1 rooters for the Tomahawks.”
Bradley has been part of Ziggy’s Sports for 14 years. He was a partner with Johnstown hockey icon Dave “Ziggy” Zeigler, the former War Memorial Arena pro shop manager who played significant roles serving the Johnstown Chiefs and Pittsburgh Penguins.
Ziggy was part of the Penguins’ 2009 Stanley Cup championship while working on the equipment staff led by Johnstown native Dana Heinze.
Dave Zeigler died of brain cancer in August 2010 at age 56.
“I’ve been here since Zig and I first started the place in 2006,” said Bradley, who coached Bishop McCort to Pennsylvania Cup titles in 1997 and 1999. “Zig and I were partners. I was always the quiet guy. He would go in there and do his work. When he passed, I got thrown into that because it was either that or let the business go.
“I think it does a service for the town,” Bradley added. “A lot of people come in when they need something. When there is a problem and they need something, if they bought it from me, I can take care of it.”
Bradley said he took elements from various promotions and contests he’s seen over the years at pro and college events.
Professional teams and college programs running promotions that provide winners with prizes worth a significant amount of money typically purchase insurance policies.
Those policies cover the expenses that result from a fan successfully completing the objective such as making a half-court shot or blasting a puck from the center ice line through a small opening in front of the goal cage.
“My premium is paid so I hope they win it and there is a line out of my door with people saying, ‘Here is my receipt, give me the check for this amount,’ ” Bradley said.
Bradley pointed out that the Tomahawks have been among the top teams in the NAHL the past two seasons, advancing to the Robertson Cup semifinal round in Blaine, Minnesota, last season and playing with momentum when the 2019-20 season was halted due to COVID-19 concerns.
“With me being a (New England) Patriots fan, we’ve been fortunate the last couple of years that we’ve always been good,” Bradley said of the NFL team.
“From that standpoint, being a Tomahawks fan, the last couple of years have been pretty sweet. We’ve had a great team. We got to the finals and lost a tough game last year. This year, who knows what would have happened? I believe we probably would have got back to that championship game.
“It’s not like where you would be betting against the world,” Bradley said.
“It’s not like we’re asking the Cleveland Browns to win the Super Bowl.
“We’re asking a team that has been solid for the last couple of years. They’ve got great ownership. They’ve got a great coach. They’ve got great players. Certainly they’ve got a great fan base.
“If this could get them to that next level, that’s what we do because that’s what this town needs. We need a good story.”
