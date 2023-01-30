JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Call it basketball coincidence, or maybe incredible timing.
Either way, a lot of history was present on Friday night during the Ferndale Area High School boys basketball game against visiting North Star.
Three former Yellow Jackets who have possessed the Ferndale boys’ hoops single-game scoring record unknowingly reunited during the game at the Ferndale Elementary School gymnasium.
Mark Wissinger, a 1967 Ferndale graduate, thought he noticed Lou Secary in the crowd. Secary graduated two years after Wissinger.
The pair of Yellow Jackets standouts once shared the program’s single-game scoring mark – 37 points at the time.
“I walked into the game. They were warming up,” said Wissinger, a former area basketball coach and ex-Cambria County commissioner. “I said, ‘Man, that looks like Lou Secary over there.’ Darn if it wasn’t him. We had a good time talking together.”
Matt Lushko, a former Ferndale all-state player and Cambria County’s all-time leading scorer, recently took the head coaching job at Ferndale after beginning the season as an assistant to Matt Hauger. Lushko still holds the Ferndale single-game record of 51 points – set against Blairsville in 1991-92.
Wissinger set the former standard with 37 points in a game at the old Central Cambria High School during the 1966-67 season.
“It was the old school on North Center Street” in Ebensburg, Wissinger said. “It’s no longer there. At the time, we had a pretty good lead, and a bunch of us went out of the game.
“On the way home, one of the scorekeepers said, ‘You had a bunch of points tonight.’ People didn’t get real excited about scoring a bunch of points back then, like they do now with recognizing 1,000 points.”
Secary, 71, now lives in Surf City, North Carolina, and was in the area for a visit when he decided to attend Friday night’s game, which North Star won, 61-41.
“I couldn’t believe what happened,” said Secary, a retired contractor who lived in the Maryland and Washington, D.C., areas for much of his working career. “When I saw Mark Wissinger come in, I thought, ‘Holy smokes.’ I haven’t seen him in probably 40 or 50 years. I was a sophomore and he was a senior. We were both on the same team.”
Secary tied Wissinger’s single- game mark in the final game of the 1968-69 season against Somerset.
“It was the last game of the season, the last game of my career and the last game of Coach Rigby,” Secary said, referring to former Yellow Jackets coach and administrator Richard “Dick” Rigby.
In fact, there was another tie to Friday night’s historic hoops encounter. Brothers Tim Rigby, the retired WJAC-TV anchor, and Jim Rigby, a Pennsylvania state representative, made a spontaneous decision to attend the game together. Their late father coached both Wissinger and Secary.
“We didn’t have anything to do and said, ‘Let’s go to the game,’ ” Tim Rigby said. “It was a neat night. We had a lot of fun. None of us had been to a game for a while. It was just meant to be.”
During Ferndale’s magical 1991-92 season, Lushko and former teammate Scott Dressick led coach Don Stanton’s team to a 28-3 record. Ferndale won Appalachian Conference and District 6 titles and advanced to the state quarterfinals.
The single-game scoring mark was only one of many milestones for Lushko, who finished his career with 2,541 points.
“I was averaging 30 points a game, and Scott Dressick was averaging 20. Scott was out that game,” Lushko recalled of his 51-point night. “Someone made the comment before the game that I had to score enough for both of us.”
Lushko took on head coaching duties three games ago after Hauger stepped aside, Ferndale Athletic Director Steve Clawson said. He met with Wissinger and Secary after Friday’s game and posed for a photograph taken by Tim Rigby.
“It was really neat. I enjoyed talking to them after the game,” Lushko said. “Lou’s story of his game when he scored the 37 points, and that being Mr. Rigby’s last game and helping him go out a winner, was really neat.”
