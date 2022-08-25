As the high school football season opens Friday night, area leagues such as the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference, Heritage Conference and WestPAC begin a year of transition.
Meanwhile, the trend of co-ops among programs struggling with depth continues as United Valley brings together United and Blacklick Valley this season.
Conemaugh Valley/Ferndale will begin the third year of a successful co-op, while Bishop McCort-Carroll Catholic, Conemaugh Township-Shade and River Valley (Blairsville-Saltsburg) each enter Year 2.
Another different twist will have Westmont Hilltop playing Friday night games on a state-of-the-art renovated field after playing on Saturday afternoons for decades.
Three area teams have new coaches: Antwuan Reed at Greater Johnstown, Don Fyfe at Central Cambria and Jeff Urban at Somerset.
With so-much change, it’s reassuring to see that some of the area’s top passers return to toss footballs to open receivers in 2022.
Conemaugh Township senior Tanner Shirley completed 124 of 233 passes last year for 2,002 yards, 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
He ranked second in the area in passing yards behind the graduated Kellan Stahl of Richland (2,777 yards).
In fact, the second through seventh-ranked passers last season in The Tribune-Democrat coverage area all return.
“This is the year of the quarterback,” Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker said. “There are quite a few outstanding quarterbacks scattered throughout the league.”
Those signal-callers who finished near the top of the 2021 area passing statistics include: Shirley; Chestnut Ridge junior Nate Whysong (1,679 yards); Berlin Brothersvalley junior Pace Prosser (1,619); Bishop McCort Catholic senior Trystan Fornari (1,548); Penn Cambria senior Garrett Harrold (1,336); and North Star junior Connor Yoder (1,307).
‘A lot of great talent’
LHAC programs also will have to contend with two of the top quarterbacks in the state who play on teams not in The Tribune-Democrat coverage area.
Central senior Jeff Hoenstine was the Class 3A player of the year after passing for 3,621 yards and 57 touchdowns on a 15-1 PIAA semifinalist team.
“There is a lot of great talent all over the conference this year, in particular at the quarterback position,” Hoenstine said during the LHAC media day at Greater Johnstown’s Trojan Stadium in July. “It’s great to see all of these guys having success on the field.”
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic senior Karson Kiesewetter led the Marauders to the PIAA Class 1A title while throwing for 1,942 yards and rushing for 1,133 yards.
“The quarterbacks in the league this year are unbelievable,” Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic coach Justin Wheeler said during the LHAC media day.
“It’s definitely going to be an exciting season. It’s going to be full of offense and hopefully some good defense.
“It’s been a great conference, but this year it’s going to be incredible.”
Chestnut Ridge’s Shoemaker agreed with Wheeler’s assessment of the region’s quarterbacks.
“The Hoenstine boy is a game-breaker,” Shoemaker said. “He can take a broken play and turn it into six points. His numbers speak for themselves with all the records he broke.
“Garrett Harrold at Penn Cambria is a dual threat, run-pass threat. He throws a fantastic ball and is accurate and has a good corps of receivers to complement him.
“You take the Kiesewetter boy from Bishop Guilfoyle, all-state player of the year. Another dual threat. Take those three and there are many others, including, I’d like to think, our own Nate Whysong.”
Conference shuffling
This will be the final season for the current conference set up in the region.
Next year, the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference will expand from 12 teams to 22.
The conference will welcome in 2023-24 Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, Bellwood-Antis, Clearfield, Huntingdon, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and Tyrone in all sports while also adding Hollidaysburg in all sports except football.
Portage officially joined the Heritage Conference this season, and both Conemaugh Township and Conemaugh Valley will join next academic year to push the Heritage to 12 teams.
Next season, the Inter-County Conference will add Somerset County schools Berlin Brothersvalley, Meyersdale, North Star and Windber.
With those additions the Inter-County Conference next year will have 21 schools: Berlin Brothersvalley, Meyersdale, North Star, Rockwood (non-football) and Windber locally; and current members Claysburg-Kimmel, Curwensville, Everett, Glendale, Fannett-Metal (non-football), Forbes Road (non-football), Juniata Valley, Moshannon Valley, McConnellsburg (non-football), Mount Union, Northern Bedford County, Southern Fulton (non-football), Southern Huntingdon, Tussey Mountain, West Branch and Williamsburg (non-football).
With all six teams currently in the WestPAC joining other conferences, the league will disband in football. The WestPAC has roots to the 2000 season following the break-up of the former Appalachian Conference.
The Appalachian essentially disbanded and the Heritage and WestPAC were formed.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
