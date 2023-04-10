JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Tomahawks’ postseason hopes ended on Saturday night in Philadelphia, even though they still have a chance to statistically pull into a tie for fourth place in the North American Hockey League’s East Division this weekend.
If the Tomahawks close with a pair of wins over the New Jersey Titans on Friday and Saturday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, Johnstown and the Northeast Generals each would finish with identical records. But even if that scenario unfolds, coach Mike Letizia’s team still would lose the third tiebreaker, head-to-head point differential (31-29).
“I think we always approach any home game with excitement, as the opportunity to play in our building with our fans is something we feel very fortunate to do,” said Letizia, whose teams previously missed the NAHL playoffs in 2014-15 and 2017-18.
The Tomahawks reached the NAHL Robertson Cup semifinal round in 2019 and were playing well when COVID-19 canceled the end of the 2020 regular season and the playoffs. Johnstown lost in the divisional semifinal round each of the previous two postseasons.
“We want to finish the regular season strong,” Letizia said of the upcoming weekend finale. “We really saw some growth in our first-year players this year, especially in the second half of the season, and that is something to be excited about.”
The postseason was within reach before an 0-2-1 stretch against the Philadelphia Rebels last weekend. Johnstown had won five straight games prior to those setbacks.
Similarly, Northeast closed its regular season with a pair of stunning losses to the last-place Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks – 5-2 on Friday and 6-5 on Saturday.
Danbury hadn’t won more than one game in a month this season until beating Northeast twice in one weekend. The Jr. Hat Tricks will take a 5-46-7 record into their final two games against first-place Maryland.
Danbury had a 37-game losing streak from Oct. 22 to March 10. The Jr. Hat Tricks opened the season with a win over the Tomahawks on Sept. 9, then picked up their second victory against Maine on Oct. 21, and won against Northeast on March 11 before beating the Generals twice.
The Tomahawks had their own difficulties playing the Rebels. Johnstown at least earned a point in a hard-fought 2-1 overtime loss on Thursday, but the Rebels used third-period scoring surges to post one-sided wins on Friday (6-1) and Saturday (5-2) at Hollydell Ice Arena.
Even though the playoffs are out of reach, hypothetically, a pair of wins over the second-place Titans would pull Johnstown into a 30-25-5 (65 points) tie with Northeast.
The first tiebreaker is most wins during the regular season; each team would have 30. The next tiebreaker is results of head-to-head competition; each team went 4-3-1 against the other.
The third tiebreaker is total goal differential in head-to-head competition during the regular season.
Northeast scored 31 goals against the Tomahawks. Johnstown tallied 29 goals against the Generals.
Northeast’s high-scoring wins of 7-3 and 9-2 over the Tomahawks hurt, even though Johnstown did beat the Generals 8-2 in one game.
And, remember, there is no guarantee that the Tomahawks will pull into a statistical tie with the Generals this weekend. New Jersey is one of the league’s hottest teams, currently on a 6-0-1 streak that includes a 7-2-1 mark in the past 10 games.
No matter how the final standings read, Letizia and his returning players will have extra motivation in 2023-24.
“We are disappointed overall with the results of this season and will be extremely aggressive and proactive in improving our roster and adding to the strong core of returning players that we have coming back,” Letizia said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.