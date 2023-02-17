Matt Beaujon won 120 matches and a PIAA Class 2A championship on the mat, and the Westmont Hilltop graduate coached his alma mater to 196 victories and five District 6 team crowns.
The District 6 Wrestling Hall of Fame will recognize Beaujon as part of its class of 2023 during Saturday’s championship event at Altoona Area High School’s Fieldhouse, where both Class 2A and 3A competition are held this weekend.
“To me, it’s a culmination of a lot of people that surrounded me throughout my career as a wrestler and a coach,” said Beaujon, who won the state championship at 135 pounds as a senior in 1991. “My family. My friends. The wrestlers and their families. Our coaches. I know that I’m going in, but it’s a team effort.”
Beaujon was among the area’s most highly regarded wrestlers throughout his career with the Hilltoppers in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
He was the program’s first PIAA individual champion after he defeated Bald Eagle Nittany’s Shan Rippey 4-1 in the Class 2A final at Hersheypark Arena 32 years ago.
Overall, Beaujon produced a 120-12-5 career record with one District 6 championship, three Northwest Regional titles and three medals at the PIAA championships (fifth, third and first place).
“I don’t think I ever put a lot of pressure on myself as a wrestler,” said Beaujon, who joined the University of Notre Dame’s NCAA Division I program and wrestled as a freshman until the Fighting Irish unexpectedly dropped the sport.
“The reason that was my mentality was because that was basically our approach, to prepare yourself in the offseason. My dad (Fran Sr.) and my brother (Fran Jr.), we’d lift in the offseason in my parents’ basement. When the season came around, we felt we were ready to roll.
“As a coach, that’s what I’d tell the kids. Preparation is a big part of each season.”
The formula was effective. Beaujon’s teams went 196-51.
Westmont Hilltop produced 23 PIAA placewinners, six state finalists and one PIAA gold-medal winner during his tenure.
District 6 named Beaujon its coach of the year in 2007, 2009 and 2018.
In addition to the five district team dual titles, Beaujon’s Hilltoppers had 22 District 6 individual champions and seven regional individual champs.
Former Hilltopper Zac Bennett won a state championship at 189 pounds in 2007.
“Every trip I’ve ever made to Hershey as a wrestler or as a coach was fun,” Beaujon said.
His own PIAA championship run had a few twists and turns.
Beaujon was the state’s top-ranked wrestler for much of his senior season. He was undefeated and the favorite to win the district title, until Rippey upset him 3-2 in the semifinal round at Tyrone Area High School.
Beaujon avenged that setback with a 4-2 victory in the Northwest Regional Class 2A final at Clarion University.
When the two standout 135-pounders met for a third time in 1991, the state gold medal was at stake. Beaujon completed a 32-1 season with a victory. He used a second-period escape, then earned another point when Rippey was called for stalling a second time later in the period.
Leading 2-1 in a tense third period, Beaujon scored a late takedown to set the final.
“That one was fun,” Beaujon said. “I had been there in Hershey for four years and I finally was able to do what I went down there to do.”
Beaujon had a promising start to his college career. He and Cambria Heights graduate Brian Murphy, another PIAA champion, joined the Fighting Irish program together.
Both remained at the college to pursue their degrees even after the wrestling program folded.
“You go to school to get an education,” Beaujon said. “I was at one of the best educational universities in the country. Do I wish I would have had the opportunity to wrestle all four years? Absolutely.
“I think that’s one of the reasons I ended up being a coach. It’s in my blood line. I finished up, got my degree,” said Beaujon, 50, who works for Sheetz, Inc. “As a wrestler, we don’t have the pros. We take it as far as you could go.”
Beaujon’s wrestling journey will have yet another stop, this time in the District 6 Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083.
Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
