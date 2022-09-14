The last time Marty Slanoc and the Portage football team traveled to Purchase Line High School, the skies lit up and briefly halted the Appalachian Conference game.
Now the Portage head coach, Slanoc was a standout junior running back for the Mustangs on Oct. 9, 1992, as the Peekskill Meteorite made a spectacular appearance in western Pennsylvania.
“That meteor was crazy. It absolutely stopped the game,” said Slanoc, who rushed for 274 yards and three touchdowns in Portage’s 48-28 win at Purchase Line almost 30 years ago. “People saw it all over the place. That was before the internet. People didn’t carry cameras.
“But everybody was filming the football games. On everybody’s game film, people went, ‘Whoa!’ I didn’t know what the name of the meteor was until a few years ago. It wasn’t as easy to get that type of information back then.”
The Peekskill Meteorite made news on that fall night. Locally, former Johnstown television sports reporter John Derr caught the meteor on video. The footage was shot above the skies at Point Stadium, as the Bishop McCort and Bishop Guilfoyle high school teams played a football game.
The video still may be found online as part of a compilation of various clips of the meteorite, which eventually struck a parked car in Peekskill, New York. The Chevrolet Malibu has its own Peekskill Meteorite Car website.
Now, as a first-year member of the Heritage Conference, Portage (2-1) is headed back to Purchase Line (1-2) for the first time since the meteorite briefly interrupted play three decades ago.
“We haven’t been there since 1992,” Slanoc said. “We have had three games against them, all at home. In the 2007 playoffs, we were both 10-0 and (Purchase Line) beat us 6-0.
“The next year, we were both undefeated and the district semifinal game was at Portage."
The Mustangs won 26-7 to reach the 2008 District 6 Class 1A final and lost to Bishop McCort.
"Not that long ago, (former coach) Gary Gouse’s last game in 2019, Purchase Line beat us (25-6) in a playoff game,” Slanoc said.
'Sky lights up'
Back in 1992, quite a distance from Purchase Line in Indiana County, the Crimson Crushers and Marauders played what had been billed as the “final chapter in the Bishop McCort-Bishop Guilfoyle series.”
With Bishop McCort set to join the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference in 1993, many figured the two rivals wouldn’t play each other again.
The McCort-Guilfoyle series dated to 1923, with the teams playing each season from 1947 to 1992. Talk of the series finale, however, was premature, as the teams again began playing regularly when Bishop Guilfoyle joined the LHAC in 2007-08.
The meteorite created a dazzling display over the Point, streaking across the sky in full view behind the baseball right field wall and the end zone near the main entrance.
For the record, Bishop McCort won 21-0 as Jeff Sotosky ran for 235 yards and three touchdowns that night.
Tribune-Democrat news reporter Frank Sojak wrote a story for the Oct. 10, 1992, edition. The headline stated, “Evening sky lights up; state switchboards follow suit,” referring to the high volume of reports to law enforcement regarding the meteorite.
“Radio stations, newspapers and meteorologists reported handling hundreds of phone calls from people who saw a light or lights at about 8 p.m.,” the story stated. “A number of Johnstown area residents called The Tribune-Democrat, saying they had never seen anything as spectacular.”
Area stats leaders
• On the run: Windber’s John Shuster tops the area with 544 rushing yards on 39 carries. The Ramblers back also has an area-best 60 points and 10 touchdowns.
Bedford’s Ethan Weber has been efficient and productive, rushing for 465 yards on only 21 carries, an average of 22.1 per run. Weber has seven touchdowns and 44 points.
Westmont Hilltop’s Gavin Hockenberry has 424 rushing yards and six TDs.
• Through the air: Conemaugh Township’s Tanner Shirley ranks first with 687 passing yards (39 of 58), and the Indians’ versatile Jon Updyke has an area-high 400 receiving yards on 16 catches.
Penn Cambria quarterback Garrett Harrold has passed for 673 yards and rushed for 230.
• Stout defense: Berlin Brothersvalley hasn't allowed a point through three weeks. Coach Doug Paul's team has outscored opponents by a combined 133-0.
Another WestPAC power, Windber Area, has outscored three teams by a combined 177-15. The Ramblers host the Mountaineers on Sept. 23.
Some other undefeated teams have produced substantial scoring margins, such as Bedford (113-14), Chestnut Ridge (120-26), Conemaugh Township (105-26), Penn Cambria (126-55) and Richland (99-51).
Northern Cambria allowed 28 points to Cambria Heights in a Week 1 upset victory in the Coal Bowl, but the Colts have only given up six points since and have posted a 98-34 scoring advantage in three wins.
