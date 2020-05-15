As a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, Tommy Abrams naturally was ecstatic and understandably in awe when his favorite NFL team’s star defensive end Myles Garrett traveled to Northern Cambria bearing gifts for a family that recently has endured difficult circumstances.
Steelers fans might not be particularly fond of Garrett after the now infamous helmet-swinging incident involving Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph in November. But his Tuesday visit made a lasting impression on Abrams and his family while revealing another side to Garrett most fans don’t have an opportunity to experience up close.
“Him taking time out of his busy schedule to spend time with my family is what I’ll remember most,” Abrams said of Garrett, the first pick overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. “We’re in a time of need right now losing our home.
“Life hasn’t been easy the last few weeks. It’s surreal, that’s for sure.”
Garrett, his girlfriend and his puppy made the three-plus-hour drive from Cleveland to the Northern Cambria residence where Abrams, his fiancee Liz Smego, and their two sons are staying since their own home was destroyed by a fire in April.
The family lost all of its possessions in the blaze, which occurred on the same night their second son, Beckham, was born.
What had been a day filled with the joy of welcoming a newborn into the family later had a brush with tragedy.
‘Joy to heartbreak and shock’
The fact that Abrams and Smego were at the hospital with Beckham while their older son Landon was staying with family inadvertently might have saved lives. Another man who resided in the same building escaped the blaze, according to a Tribune-Democrat article about the fire.
“After Liz got out of recovery, we were kind of just chillin’. Not much sleep, honestly, because of the excitement of the night before,” Abrams said recalling the moments leading up to his learning of the fire. “Our phones were ringing all day with well-wishers. We were in the hospital all alone because of COVID-19 and no visitors.”
Abrams said he eventually received a call from a concerned friend who noticed Tommy’s vehicle was parked near the burning residence.
“I just got off of a call with my sister, a video chat. The next thing you know my phone rang again at 10:30 or 11 at night,” Abrams said. “‘Who’s calling now?’ A friend of mine said, ‘Hey man, we’re walking through town and your building’s on fire. You home? What’s going on?’ They were going to kick in our door because my vehicle was parked at the back end of the apartment.
“We told them we weren’t there.
“Some of the firefighters were trying to kick in the back door. But the blaze got too big and they had to get off the back porch because it started to collapse. Some folks were worried. Thankfully we had the C-section scheduled and weren’t there.
“It was definitely from a lot of joy to heartbreak and shock,” he said.
Most importantly, everyone was safe. But the family lost all of its possessions, including Abrams’ many Cleveland Browns jerseys and young Landon’s dinosaur collection.
Abrams’ cousin Kevin Adams has a significant presence on social media, especially Twitter. Abrams said his cousin knew that Tommy had conversed with Garrett via Twitter direct messages in the past.
Adams reached out to the Browns star via Twitter, and Garrett responded in a big way.
‘Are you all right?’
“Immediately, once we got the call (about the fire), I basically posted a response on Facebook to let everybody know what was going on and we were OK,” Abrams said.
“Myles was asking me if I was all right, what was going on. I made a comment on Facebook.
“Kevin saw my post. Without hesitation he got on. ‘Are you all right? What did you lose?’ I said, ‘Everything.’ ”
Garrett brought a Jurassic World dinosaur set and a Star Wars Lego set for Landon, who Abrams said was more interested in the puppy than the NFL star. He also had an autographed football.
“I know that he’s into dinosaurs and poetry,” Abrams said of Garrett. “My oldest son Landon, he has autism. He is into dinosaurs. I had sent some pictures of Landon’s dinosaurs to Myles in the past.
“For him to bring some stuff up here and just hang out was awesome.
“It was really, really cool. He didn’t care about publicity. He was real low key. He didn’t come flying into town 75 miles an hour and attract noise to himself. He just pulled up and we welcomed him in.”
‘A different light’
It’s not often a Browns player enters what is considered Steelers Country and receives a warm welcome, but Garrett’s gesture certainly made a big impression.
“I think most comments (from Steelers fans) were saying they didn’t care for the guy but it’s awesome he did it, or ‘I think of this guy in a different light,’ or they have a newfound respect for him now,” Abrams said.
Garrett spent an hour with Abrams, Smego and their two boys before driving back to Cleveland.
With time to reflect and mentally digest the happenings on a great day for a true Browns fan, Abrams turned to Twitter:
“BIG THANKS to @MylesLGarrett for stopping by for a visit today. Our home burned down in April, so #95 delivered some toys for Beckham and Landon! Go @Browns!! @ESPNCleveland @espn #DawgPound”
Garrett replied on Twitter: “The pleasure was all mine. Happy to lift your spirits, stay strong. You got the whole dawg pound behind youOrange heart.”
More support from the Browns arrived on Thursday.
“Former Brown Eric Metcalf, who played with the Browns in the ’90s, sent me a T-shirt and an autographed photograph,” Abrams said. “That’s cool.”
Abrams and his family have received plenty of local assistance during these difficult times. The family of four is doing better.
“The community has been outstanding for us,” Abrams said. “It’s awesome. Even the people that couldn’t donate because they’re not working, they’re sending us cards and wishing us well.
“To top the cake off with a nice big cherry, Myles Garrett coming through was really cool.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.