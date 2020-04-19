Thirty years had passed since retired Tribune-Democrat sports writer John P. James covered one of the most memorable comebacks – followed by one of the most heartbreaking last-second losses – in area sports history.
Three decades didn’t diminish the impact the game had on James, who recalled the Greater Johnstown High School hockey team’s gut-wrenching 6-5 loss to Philadelphia’s Father Judge as if the Class AA Pennsylvania Cup contest was played last week instead of April 14, 1990.
“That may have been the most exciting sporting event I’ve ever been to,” said James, who covered plenty of big games for The Tribune-Democrat from 1966 through 1991.
“There was so much writing to do with that game.”
The state runner-up Trojans certainly did provide plenty of storylines to fill column inches in the newspaper.
Father Judge built a 3-1 lead after one period at the Civic Arena, home of the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Crusaders led 5-1 through two periods despite the enthusiastic support of more than 1,500 fans who traveled 70 miles from the Flood City to the Steel City.
“First and foremost, I remember the community involvement,” said Jim Calpin, the Trojans captain in 1990.
“They said 1,500 came to the game, but I think it was close to 2,500 people. You watch it on YouTube. My gosh. They were the extra person on the ice.”
Calpin resides in Omaha, Nebraska, but still remains in contact with former players on what he labeled a very special group.
“What I always liked about that team, we weren’t like 16 best friends, but when we came together, we were a damn good team,” Calpin said during a telephone interview on Saturday.
“We had three or four players from band. We had two or three players who had to wait until football was over to play hockey. We had a couple who played baseball. But once we got in that locker room, we really stood up for each other and just got along really, really well.”
That approach reflected upon head coach Vern Campigotto, the former Johnstown Jets player who was part of the 1974-75 North American Hockey League championship team.
“Campy is one of my favorite people, period,” said James, who was a longtime hockey writer for the newspaper, covering both the Jets and Chiefs professional teams as well as high school. “He had the perfect persona to lead a team like that.
“As a player, he was quiet, but he played the game the right way. He was tough.”
Campigotto’s Trojans finished an impressive 31-5-2 in 1989-90. Greater Johnstown brought a 14-game winning streak into the state championship game against a highly-regarded Crusaders squad.
Trailing by four goals with less than 8 minutes remaining, the Trojans appeared headed to a one-sided setback.
Instead, Brian Bunn ignited a comeback 7:25 into the final period sliding a backhander into the net to make it 5-2.
Brian Wincer netted his second goal of the game on a 20-foot wrister with 4:05 on the Civic Arena clock.
Father Judge coach Bill Connors used his time out.
Wincer, who also had his team’s lone goal of the opening period, completed his hat trick with 2:50 remaining. Suddenly, the Trojans only trailed by one and the noise level rose at the Igloo.
Bunn fought through two checks and took a shot from 20 feet that found the net with 1:18 left, tying the game at 5-all and sending the large Greater Johnstown crowd into a frenzy.
“Wincer kind of took over that game himself,” James said of the sophomore. “The comeback, it’s a game you figure, ‘This team is meant to win it.’ Then, ‘Boom.’ It just didn’t happen. I know the Johnstown players were upset, but what a fantastic game.”
Father Judge pinned the Trojans in their own end. The line of Mike Buday, Wincer and Bunn was on the ice much of the third period, including most of the final 3 minutes.
Greater Johnstown goaltender George Spisak III turned away a shot by Colum Clarke for one of his 18 saves, but Mike Bill put in the rebound with only 4 seconds remaining.
The stunned Trojans players were devastated. Some lay on the ice. Others shook their heads. But they showed class and prepared for the final face-off of a 6-5 loss.
“All I wanted to do was get them to overtime,” Campigotto said in a postgame interview. “But I think our guys were tired. Wincer’s line had been out there since there was 2:45 to go. We had to go with them.
“They were our bread and butter line all year.”
Campigotto quickly pointed out that his team had nothing to sulk about after earning silver medals.
“I’m so proud of the way they didn’t quit,” Campigotto said then. “What determination.
“What pride.”
The Trojans made one incredible comeback. With a bit more time, Greater Johnstown just might have completed a second miracle finish. But 30 years ago, it wasn’t meant to be.
The team bus pulled into the Greater Johnstown High School parking lot with a police escort hours after the final buzzer.
Another large and loud crowd greeted the players with a round of applause as they got off the bus. The runners-up were winners as far as the hometown fans were concerned.
In Philadelphia, the champions earned a hard-fought victory and were thankful for the late heroics.
“Winning with 4 seconds left was a real relief,” Father Judge coach Connors said after the game. “That meant their chances of coming back were practically none. It was better than going into overtime.”
Campigotto’s team returned to the state championship game two years later, finishing as runner-up to Council Rock at the Civic Arena.
Greater Johnstown was the first local team to play for the hockey state title and twice took the silver in a three-year span.
The ‘90 Trojans always will be remembered for “The Comeback” as well as those heart-breaking final 4 seconds.
