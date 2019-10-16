Times couldn’t be much tougher. The scores couldn’t be much worse.
But first-year Greater Johnstown coach Bruce Jordan believes in his players.
The former Trojans quarterback certainly believes in a storied program that has fallen on to difficult times while in the midst of a 19-game losing streak.
“We’ve got a great group of kids. That’s the good part,” said Jordan, whose 0-8 Trojans will host 2-6 Somerset on Friday night. “We play for one of the best communities in the country. When you have those two things going for you, it’s very easy to come back on Monday and got back to work.
“We’ve got a heck of a tradition, and we walk past that tradition every day in our building,” Jordan added.
“We’ve got to make sure we focus on keeping that pride, keeping that tradition and staying focused.”
Greater Johnstown lost 49-28 on Saturday at rival Westmont Hilltop, a 5-3 team that clinched its historic fifth straight playoff appearance. The Trojans’ most recent win was 35-13 over Bradford in the 2017 District 5-6-9 subregional playoffs. Greater Johnstown never has gone this long without a victory.
Last year, Greater Johnstown went 0-10 under coach Tony Penna Jr., who stepped down after the season and later took the job at Conemaugh Township High School.
Jordan, who played under former coach Jerry Davitch and started at quarterback in 1989, has seen progress despite the mounting setbacks.
Last week’s 28 points scored by his team were a season high.
During the first four weeks of the season, opponents scored 54, 42, 52 and 58 points against Greater Johnstown.
Those numbers have been slightly better at 30, 42, 34 and 49 points against during the past four weeks.
Greater Johnstown has a dynamic passer in Sammy Barber, who is second in the area with 1,692 passing yards.
The Trojans have a quality receiver in Tyjon Jones, who ranks third with 573 yards despite sitting out last week.
The Trojans have been outmanned along the line, where opponents have produced significant yardage and point totals.
Jordan said it’s been a learning process.
“We play nine freshmen. When you play nine freshmen, that’s very positive for the future,” he said. “Other than Sammy (Barber), I think there are really two or three seniors (starting) on the football team. When you have that, the future looks very bright. But you’ve got to be able to play through those things and encourage them to keep coming back.”
The Greater Johnstown program has emerged from difficult times in the past.
After the golden age of the 1950s and 1960s, the Trojans produced only seven winning football seasons from 1971 to 2002 – with 22 losing records and three .500 marks during that stretch. Greater Johnstown played against perennially tough WPIAL competition through the 2000 season.
• From 1971 to 1985, the Trojans had 12 losing seasons, two winning marks and one .500 record.
• Greater Johnstown had five winning seasons in six years from 1986 to 1991, including the legendary 11-1 team in 1988.
• From 1992 to 2002, the numbers were worse. No winning seasons, nine losing seasons and two .500 years.
Overall, that’s 25 non-winning seasons in 32 years.
Once Greater Johnstown officially joined the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference in 2002 and competed in District 6, fortunes changed.
Since then, Greater Johnstown has had 12 winning seasons, with five seasons of nine or more wins as well as district or subregional crowns in 2004, 2009, 2010, 2015 and 2016.
The Trojans will look for the next win in order to stop an historic slide and perhaps spark another resurgence.
