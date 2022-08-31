Athletic junior playmaker Jon Updyke is making up for lost time in the Conemaugh Township Area High School football team lineup.
Conversely, senior Tanner Shirley is a familiar presence at the Indians’ quarterback position after throwing for more than 2,000 yards in 2021.
Senior receiver Ethan Black, the double-gold-medal-winning track sprinter, is capable of breaking big plays.
It was only one week, but Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna Jr. appreciated the triple-threat’s production in a 49-14 victory over North Star. The game was played on both Friday and Saturday due to weather delays.
“All three are very intelligent football players,” said Penna, whose Indians next will travel to Conemaugh Valley (0-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. “That allows us to put them all over the field and in places that make us tougher to defend.”
Updyke, who transferred to Conemaugh Township after appearing in three games at Greater Johnstown to start the 2021 season, wasn’t eligible to play for the Indians a year ago. Updyke had started 11 games at quarterback for the Trojans during his freshman and sophomore seasons, passing for more than 1,000 yards.
“He’s so hungry,” Penna said.
“He’s ready to play. Jon had to watch last year. Now he’s out there getting after it.”
Updyke carried eight times for 75 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns.
The junior caught nine passes for 105 yards and one touchdown.
“Jon is such a dynamic athlete,” Penna said. “He can do so many different things on the field.”
Shirley ranked second in the area with 2,002 passing yards in 2021. He started strong this year, completing 20 of 24 passes for 272 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
“Tanner is in complete command of the offense,” Penna said. “Tanner has seen it all. On Saturday, he was adjusting calls. He’s seeing things now instead of just reacting. Our offense has a lot of moving parts and can be a little complicated.”
Black caught five passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns.
While he had negative yardage on his only carry against the Cougars, Black is capable of breaking free and outrunning defenders.
In 2021, he caught 28 passes for 638 yards. At the state track and field championship meet, Black impressively won gold in both the 100- and 200-meter events in Class 2A.
“Ethan is just lightning in a bottle,” Penna said. “He’s not just fast, but also very skilled.”
Waiting game(s): Weather and lightning delays impacted multiple games during the opening weekend.
Three of those involving area teams started on Friday and finished on Saturday – Richland 26, Forest Hills 23; Conemaugh Township 49, North Star 14; and Penn Cambria 42, Greater Johnstown 6.
Westmont Hilltop and Central Cambria had a 50-minute delay during the first night game at Price Field. The Hilltoppers won 21-19 after play resumed.
One of the longest delays was at Bedford, where the host Bisons beat McCort-Carroll 44-0 in a contest that included 95 minutes of stoppages/delays.
So, how do the players pass the time?
“The main portion of it, we were in there talking football,” said Bedford back Ethan Weber, who had four carries for 167 yards and scored three touchdowns. “We just had to relax, stay focused and make sure we were ready when we came back out.”
Crushers coach Tom Smith said despite the one-sided score, he appreciated Bedford waiting it out to resume play.
The time on the field benefited his players, the McCort-Carroll coach said.
“I want to give Coach (Kevin) Steele and his staff the respect they deserve for hanging in there,” Smith said. “They had a 30-point lead. They didn’t push that we would quit. They said, ‘Hey, coach, what do you want to do?’ We collectively came to a decision that it was safe for the kids to play.”
Milestones: Berlin Brothersvalley coach Doug Paul collected his 150th career win in the first game of his 21st season.
Paul is 150-72.
Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel was on the sidelines for his 200th game while leading the Rams in a 48-0 win over Springdale. Beitel is 141-59 in his 19th season.
Long time coming: Portage had a successful Heritage Conference debut in a 40-6 victory at River Valley.
Next up for the Mustangs is defending Heritage champion Cambria Heights, coming off a 35-28 loss to Northern Cambria in the Coal Bowl.
It’s been 34 years since the teams met. Cambria Heights joined the Heritage Conference in 2021 and went undefeated to earn an Appalachian Bowl berth.
The visiting Mustangs edged the Highlanders 6-0 during Week 8 in 1988, when the teams previously played.
Back then, Portage snapped a five-game losing streak during a 5-5 season. The Highlanders finished 1-9.
Portage went 9-4 against Cambria Heights when the teams played each year from 1976-88.
The Highlanders beat Portage three straight years from 1985-87 and defeated the Mustangs in 1978.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
