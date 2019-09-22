Bennett Stockdale’s breakaway goal with 14 seconds remaining in overtime on Saturday afternoon did more than win a game for the Johnstown Tomahawks.
The second-year Johnstown forward’s game-winner also meant that the Tomahawks departed Blaine, Minnesota, on a positive trajectory – and eased some of the sting resulting from an 0-3 start to the North American Hockey League season.
The Tomahawks’ wild 7-6 overtime victory over the Minnesota Magicians gave Johnstown a 2-0-1 finish in the four-game NAHL Showcase and bumped the defending East Division regular-season champs from last place to fourth. The Tomahawks earned five of a possible eight points in the Showcase (2-1-1).
“The play started with a really big hit by (Spencer) DenBeste and I was able to pick the puck up and make a move around their ‘D’ man,” Stockdale said of his third goal of the season. “I passed it up to Spencer and he made a heads-up play to drop it to me for a breakaway from the hash marks in. I was able to slide it five hole.”
The Tomahawks had lost the first game of the Showcase to Amarillo at the Schawn Super Rink on Wednesday. It was the team’s third straight loss to open the season only a few months after Johnstown tied for NAHL highs with 47 wins and 98 points in 2018-19.
“This year we have a lot of new faces in the room and I think it just took us a little time to find our identity as a group,” Stockdale said. “I feel that we’ve gotten better with every game and we’re hoping to carry that into the rest of our season.”
Carson Gallagher had two goals on Saturday, and Colin Price, Noah Basarab, Pavel Kharin and Tristan Poissant each had one for the Tomahawks.
Rookie Johnstown goaltender Alex Tracy won his second game since joining the Tomahawks for the Showcase.
Jack Caruso, another new goaltender, had an overtime loss to earn a point during the trip.
Johnstown’s veteran coach Mike Letizia said earning five of a possible eight points during the Showcase will build momentum and confidence heading into the Tomahawks’ home-opener on Friday against New Jersey at 1st Summit Arena. The Titans are atop the East Division with a 5-1-0 record and 10 points.
“I don’t think there was ever a sense of panic,” Letizia said of his 2-3-1 team.
“Obviously starting off 0-3 wasn’t ideal.
“We had played some good hockey games. We just weren’t finding the back of the net. The last three games of the Showcase we found some lines that were clicking. We found ways to win.
“It’s only six games, but there is some optimism coming out of the Showcase.”
The Tomahawks began the 15-hour bus ride back to Johnstown on Saturday evening.
The trip home will be lengthy.
But the Tomahawks’ road is just a bit less bumpy than it was a week ago.
