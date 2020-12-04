Three Johnstown Tomahawks rookie forwards are among the North American Hockey League’s top-10 scorers.
The linemates might be relatively new to the league, but they’re accustomed to playing together – and that familiarity certainly shows.
John Gelatt, Brendan Clark and Jay Ahearn have combined for 20 goals, 26 assists and 46 points in their first season.
The trend continued in a 4-1 road win over the Maine Nordiques on Friday afternoon at Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston, Maine. Gelatt had a hat trick – his first three-goal game with the Tomahawks – and Clark added his team’s other goal.
“That whole line was pretty awesome,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “All three guys had a special game for sure. They have chemistry from playing last year together on the North Jersey Avalanche.
“The last few games we put them together on a line. They have chemistry, they have speed. They have a good work ethic.”
Friday’s victory helped the ‘Hawks bounce back from a 6-2 loss to the Nordiques on Thursday.
Of even greater significance, Johnstown moved into first place in the East Division.
The New Jersey Titans defeated the Maryland Black Bears 6-1 Friday. Maryland and Maine are tied for second place with 16 points, one back of Johnstown after Friday’s games.
A 19-year-old native of Middletown, New Jersey, Gelatt is second in the NAHL with 10 goals and 17 points, a 1.31 points per game average with two game-winning goals.
The 18-year-old Clark, of Morris Plains, New Jersey, is fifth in the league with six goals and 15 points. Ahearn, 19, from Staten Island, New York, is ninth in the NAHL with four goals and 14 points.
“We played all last year together,” Gelatt said. “Clark brings the speed. Me and Ahearn, we all just jell well together. We know where we’re going to be. We know where to put the puck. Lucky for us, we made good plays and put the puck into the net.”
All three players were part of the North Jersey Avalanche 18-U AAA team last season. In previous years, Gelatt and Ahearn each played on the Mercer Chiefs team in the Atlantic Youth Hockey League 16-U.
Clark and Gelatt were teammates in the same league with the New Jersey Colonials.
“I played with Ahearn for the Chiefs. A year later I played with Clark for the Colonials,” Gelatt said. “I played with them previously, but at separate times. We played together last year with the Avalanche and jelled together.”
After splitting a pair of road dates at the Nordiques, the Tomahawks finished 2-3 during a stretch of five away games in eight days.
The ’Hawks now will be at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial for at least eight straight games. If a previously postponed date is made up in the same stretch, the number might increase.
“It’s huge. We don’t have to get on the bus for a while,” Gelatt said. “We get a full week of practice. We don’t have to take any days for travel, which is nice. Hopefully we will go on a run at home, gain confidence and stretch our lead.”
Of course, the recent surge in COVID-19 pandemic cases throughout the region, state and country brings uncertainty to the schedule. The Tomahawks went nearly a month without playing a game due to coronavirus situations involving either the Johnstown team or its opponents.
“We’re always wearing masks around the rink, on the bus,” Gelatt said. “We try to socially distance as much as we can. We are taking care of our bodies, washing our hands. Good hygiene. We were shut down once. After that happened, we’ve done a good job of making sure that it doesn’t happen again.”
