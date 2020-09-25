Traditionally, it’s newsworthy when the North American Hockey League officially releases its schedule. When Johnstown Tomahawks fans get their first glimpse of the schedule, it’s: Who do the ’Hawks open against this season? When is the home opener? How many weekend dates?
Of course, 2020 is different. What else would you expect?
The NAHL quietly released its schedule on Thursday night. In Johnstown, that meant hockey indeed is set to return to 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial. All indications were that the Tomahawks intended to return, but in a COVID-19 pandemic world, sports fans have learned to take nothing for granted.
The Tomahawks will open their ninth NAHL season with a pair of road games on Oct. 9-10 against the Maryland Black Bears.
The home opener against the Maine Nordiques is at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 16. The same two teams meet again at 7 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the War Memorial.
“It was a difficult summer. As everyone knows, everything changed day by day,” Tomahawks President Richard Bouchard said during a Friday telephone interview.
“As teams were given the opportunity to opt out this year for one year and have the ability to come back next year, me personally, I did not want to do that to the City of Johnstown.
“I wanted to commit that we were coming back, but I just couldn’t give an answer until I knew all of the teams that were coming back and the guidelines in the state.”
One of Johnstown’s East Division rivals, the Jamestown Rebels, opted out this week. Previously Springfield and Kansas City had taken off for a year.
Coach Mike Letizia and the Tomahawks players began training camp at 1st Summit Arena two weeks ago and prepared as if the season would be played.
“Having the official schedule released is a great feeling,” Letizia said. “It has been such a roller coaster since March and through so much hard work behind the scenes from the NAHL and our organization, I couldn’t be more excited to start a new season. It certainly will be a little different, but we are hoping to take care of ourselves properly off the ice so that we can focus on what we do on the ice.”
The schedule currently has 54 games with the four Showcase games to be added. That would be a 58-game schedule, two fewer games than a normal season.
“We are really excited to get going,” said Chris Glessner, War Memorial Authority chairman. “We’re ready. We’re opening the building, but we’re opening it safely with some precautions.”
Glessner said the official total of spectators and participants permitted in events at 1st Summit Arena will be announced later. Bouchard also said an announcement on that number is expected soon.
The arena, league and team will follow COVID-19 related guidelines, both Bouchard and Glessner said.
“We are implementing temperature checks,” Glessner said. “All the arena staff at the concession stands will have the proper PPE (Personal Protective Equipment). The meals from the concession stand will be bagged meals. We worked with the county to have the proper guidelines.”
The NAHL’s 46th regular season will run from Oct. 9 to April 25, 2021. The NAHL Showcase, the NAHL Top Prospects Tournament and the NAHL Robertson Cup Championship will all take place this season, and dates will be announced later.
“What we are experiencing in 2020 is truly unprecedented and it has left each and every one of us with a new appreciation for the game that we love,” NAHL Commissioner Mark Frankenfeld said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be back and now have a schedule to move forward with.
“Each and every one of our teams and owners are to be commended for the way they are navigating through this difficult period. The NAHL and its member clubs will continue to utilize the latest information available in order to provide the safest environment possible for all of the players, coaches, staff, billet families and fans.”
The East Division now includes the Tomahawks, Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks, Maine Nordiques, Maryland Black Bears, New Jersey Titans and Northeast Generals. A total of 23 teams will compete in the Central, East, Midwest and South divisions this season.
Bouchard admitted that he had concerns throughout the offseason, which followed the cancellation of the final week of the regular season and playoffs in 2019-20 because of the pandemic.
“No way did I want to let the City of Johnstown down and not have a team this year,” Bouchard said. “It was a struggle. It’s a big commitment financially.
“You don’t know how things are going to turn out with the fans (allowed to attend games). With the dedication that the city and the fans and the sponsors have shown, I think we’ll be OK. I committed to come back this year. It just took a little longer on the schedule because of the unknowns.”
