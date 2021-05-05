Dave Dunkleberger isn’t accustomed to producing statistics in his role as an assistant coach and veteran equipment manager for the Johnstown Tomahawks.
That changed on Sunday, when Dunkleberger worked in his 400th game with the North American Hockey League franchise, a feat the Tomahawks promoted on social media even before head coach Mike Letizia’s team cruised 7-2 over the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks on the road.
“The biggest thing with him is his dedication, his work ethic and his loyalty,” Letizia said. “Like all of us, he’s still learning different things – and now in a different role. He’s done great. I’m happy for him to make the transition.”
Better known as “Dunks” to players and Letizia, Dunkleberger has been with the Tomahawks almost as long as the North American Hockey League franchise has been in Johnstown.
The 30-year-old has been the equipment manager since 2014, which coincidentally was Letizia’s first season as head coach after two years as an assistant coach.
“When you’re around it so much, you just really learn the ins and outs,” Letizia said. “Dunk’s been on the bench with us since I’ve been head coach. He knows what we want and he’s fully invested in what we want to do.
“There is a bit of a transition from a designation standpoint. Now he’s in a coach's role, but at the same time, he’s already been that.”
Three seasons ago, Dunkleberger began to contribute on the bench with Letizia during games and practices.
This season, when the assistant coach position opened, Dunkleberger was a natural choice to fill the void while also maintaining his role as equipment manager.
He’s been in the thick of the action as the ’Hawks already have clinched the NAHL East Division regular-season title.
The Tomahawks host the Maryland Black Bears on Saturday at 1st Summit Arena and close with three home games against Danbury on May 14-16.
“It’s been pretty busy, but I always say, ‘Whatever we’ve got to do to make it work and continue winning is what’s most important,’ ” Dunkleberger said.
A Greater Johnstown High School graduate and former Trojans hockey player, Dunkleberger contributed on the former Johnstown Chiefs equipment staff during the final two ECHL seasons before the franchise relocated in 2010.
“It’s special,” Dunkleberger said. “I started out with the Chiefs part-time. Right after college (at Pitt-Johnstown), I got to start with Johnstown, my hometown team. I got to work in the arena in the town I grew up in. It’s special to me to be able to work at home.”
Dunkleberger and Letizia have forged a bond that has helped on the bench.
“Mike has been great. Mike and I worked together (at Ziggy’s Sports) before the Tomahawks and became real close friends,” Dunkleberger said. “Mike and I are kind of like on the same page all the time. We don’t talk too much because we’re on the same page. We have a similar way of thinking.”
Last season, the Tomahawks were surging to the top of the division standings when the COVID-19 pandemic halted play.
This season, the pandemic has occasionally created havoc with the league schedule and presented numerous challenges.
“It’s certainly a unique year,” Letizia said. “When (former assistant coach Nick) Mish left the team in November, we obviously had a void. Dunks had been like a coach the whole time I’ve been head coach. He’s been involved in a lot of our decision-making, helping in practice, helping on the bench.
“This year, we wanted to stick with what we have right now. As things progressed, he just stepped up in a huge way. He just really took the ball and ran with it.”
The run has included 400 games – and counting.
