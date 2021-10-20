Senior Mercury Swaim has scored more points and produced more offensive yards than any other player in the history of Bedford High School football.
The Bisons’ dual-threat quarterback broke both records during a 35-7 victory over Penn Cambria in Week 8.
Swaim currently has 342 career points and 6,389 offensive yards, according to Bisons coach Kevin Steele.
“Bedford football has a proud history going back to 1913,” said Steele, whose 7-1 team will face Greater Johnstown on Friday at Trojan Stadium.
“For one player to have as much success as he has had speaks to his work ethic, dedication and how good of player he really is. He’s extremely driven to succeed and deserves this.”
Swaim ran for three touchdowns and a two-point conversion and passed for another score last week against the visiting Panthers.
“He’s had a great supporting cast,” Steele said. “We are fortunate to have had good guys around him the last two years.”
Swaim was a key part of Bedford’s run to the PIAA Class 3A semifinal round during a 10-1 season in 2020. He was The Tribune-Democrat Player of the Year after the Bisons won the District 5-9 subregional, then beat District 6 champion Central and District 10 winner Hickory in the playoffs.
Central Valley handed Bedford its lone loss in the state semifinal.
“It’s a team effort,” Steele said. “All the kids have worked hard around him. He gets the highlights, and they are deserved, but a lot of people around him, especially the offensive line, have contributed to his success.”
Swaim again has been solid rushing (762 yards) and passing (737 yards) this season.
Making a point: Conemaugh Valley beat West Shamokin 62-12 on Saturday at Thomas Yewcic Stadium.
The point total is the most in Blue Jays history. The Conemaugh Valley program dates to 1966, with the previous high being a 61-20 victory over visiting Shade during the 2000 opener.
That Blue Jays team only scored one touchdown the following week in a 13-7 loss at Conemaugh Township, but collected 49 and 41 points, respectively, in Weeks 3 and 4 wins over North Star and at Blacklick Valley. The 2000 team led by former coach John Jacoby went 6-3.
This season, the Blue Jays are 4-3 heading into a Week 9 game at 3-3 Conemaugh Township.
Record tackler: Blacklick Valley all-state linebacker Nathan Schilling broke the school’s career tackle record in Friday’s 36-21 loss at West Branch. Schilling has 413 career tackles, according to coach Rich Price.
The senior had 18 stops against West Branch.
Long time coming: Cambria Heights’ 20-7 win at River Valley pushed the undefeated Highlanders’ record to 8-0 and clinched the Heritage Conference title in the program’s first year in the league.
The historic implications stretched back even farther for coach Jarrod Lewis’ team, which won Cambria Heights’ first conference crown in football since 1965.
The ’65 Highlanders went 8-2 while outscoring opponents 162-66 under then-coach Steve Bakajza.
Those Highlanders’ lone losses were to Punxsutawney (14-6 in Week 2) and Curwensville (13-7 in Week 4). Cambria Heights finished on a six-game winning streak, with four shutouts in that span against Portage (20-0), Central Cambria (13-0), Indiana (26-0) and Northern Cambria (26-0).
Windber played the Highlanders close, falling 21-20, and Triangle lost 18-12.
The 1965 Highlanders also beat Adams Township 12-7 and Laurel Lamar 13-0.
Triangle and Adams eventually became part of Forest Hills High School, and Laurel Lamar later became part of the Homer-Center School District.
