JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The 68th Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions ended two months ago, but it’s still been a great summer for one of amateur golf’s premier events.
A group of players who competed on the par-70 Sunnehanna Country Club course in mid-June have had championship success at the amateur level this summer.
“The 2021 Sunnehanna Amateur had unquestionably one of the best fields in the tournament’s 85-year history,” Sunnehanna Amateur Committee co-chairman John Yerger said – including the Amateur’s predecessor, the Sunnehanna Invitational.
The checklist of “they played here” winning moments includes:
- James Piot came from three holes back to take a 2-and-1 victory over Austin Greaser in the 121st United States Amateur at Oakmont Country Club on Aug. 15. Both Piot and Greaser played in the Sunnehanna Amateur in June. Piot actually had a 217 through three rounds of the Sunnehanna Amateur and didn’t advance to the final round. Greaser finished tied for 30th at 281.
- U.S. Amateur medalist Mark Goetz, of Greensburg and West Virginia University, also appeared at Sunnehanna, shooting a 216 through three rounds, but he didn’t reach the final round. “To make the cut here is not a small achievement,” Yerger said.
- All four semifinalists at the U.S. Amateur and six of eight quarterfinalists played at Sunnehanna.
- Michael Thorbjornsen, who tied for 11th at the 68th Sunnehanna Amateur, won the Western Amateur. The 19-year-old Stanford player shot a course-record 62 during the 119th Western Amateur at Glen View Club.
- Maxwell Moldovan finished at a record 20-under 264 for a five-stroke win in the Southern Amateur at Old Waverly Golf Club. Moldovan had a 216 through three rounds at Sunnehanna and didn’t make the cut.
- Australian Louis Dobbelaar won the 121st North & South Amateur in July at the Pinehurst No. 2 course. At Sunnehanna, Dobbelaar had a 218 through three rounds.
- This year’s Sunnehanna Amateur winner, Trent Phillips, of the University of Georgia, finished ninth at the Western Amateur and was 17th in the U.S. Amateur – both respectable showings.
“What we saw this year is an affirmation of the efforts of the tournament committee,” Yerger said. “The Sunnehanna Amateur is one of the best amateur tournaments in the country, if not in the world. We’re realizing that in the community and among our membership, and all of that is appreciated.
“To see the number of people that show up to watch our tournament locally isn’t typical of amateur golf,” he said. “At some college events, usually it’s only the parents (attending). The number of people we have watching really makes an impression on the kids who play here.”
Of course, the Sunnehanna Amateur’s list of alumni who went on to great achievements on the PGA level is quite distinguished.
Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Fred Couples and Ben Crenshaw are only a few of the big names that passed through Johnstown.
In July, Collin Morikawa, the 2016 Sunnehanna Amateur champion, won the British Open by two strokes over Jordan Spieth, who tied for 17th in the 2011 Sunnehanna event.
In May, Phil Mickelson, at age 50, became the oldest player to win a major golf tournament by placing first in the PGA Championship. Mickelson tied for seventh in the 1990 Sunnehanna Amateur.
Work on assembling another quality field began almost as soon as the Sunnehanna Amateur concluded.
“Word of mouth is your best advertising,” Yerger said. “The one thing we did this year is spread out the recruiting effort with six members of the committee as primary contacts. It’s healthy for the tournament, good for the players and good for the committee as well.
“We already have a list of resumes of 135 players,” Yerger continued. “That will grow in the beginning of the fall, when college golf season begins in a couple weeks. It really is never-ending. Members of the recruiting committee have been to summer tournaments. We’ll be at tournaments in the fall, too. Those things make an impression on the golfers and the families.”
Yerger also noted that only three amateur tournaments will be ranked ahead of Sunnehanna – U.S. Amateur, Western Amateur and NCAA Championship.
“They have field sizes of 312, 156 and 156 players, respectively,” Yerger said. “The Sunnehanna Amateur had 99 players this year after late withdrawals.”
If tradition holds, as expected, next year’s field should provide area golf fans an early glimpse of some of the summer of 2022’s tournament winners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.