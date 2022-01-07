His time in Johnstown nearly five decades ago made Rod Masters one of hockey’s most recognizable organists, even though until recently the 67-year-old had never performed during an official game.
Instead, Masters had a role in two of the most memorable scenes in the Paul Newman movie “Slap Shot,” which was filmed in Johnstown in 1976 and released 45 years ago in February.
“It was quite exciting and definitely unforgettable. I remember everything just like it was last week,” Masters said during a recent telephone interview. “My memory is not as good as it used to be, but that movie, I know exactly what happened.”
The veteran musician never performed at The Ace’s, a Cambria City disco-themed nightclub during the 1970s and a favorite spot of the fictional Charlestown Chiefs in “Slap Shot.” But he certainly could play “Lady of Spain.”
The 1931 song connects Masters’ brief brush with hockey movie history to his current gig with the Seattle Kraken, the new National Hockey League team that plays at Climate Pledge Arena in Washington.
“Just for the heck of it, since I’m living in Seattle, I thought it would be fun applying for the job,” Masters said. “I didn’t even know if they had an organist.”
Masters is an Ohio native who has made a living in music with stops in Parkersburg, West Virginia; Johnstown; Las Vegas; Austin, Texas; Fairbanks, Alaska; and Seattle.
According to Masters, a friend in Fairbanks knew someone in the St. Louis Blues organization, who had a connection to the expansion Kraken front office.
“My friend said, ‘I know who you can apply to,’ and he took my phone number,” Masters said. “Two days later, they called me and said, ‘We’re kicking around the idea of having an organist. We’d love you to audition for us.’ ”
‘Slap Shot’ connection
Of course, having ties to the iconic film “Slap Shot” provided Masters with an edge that the other musicians at the audition couldn’t touch.
“I played my first game on Jan. 1 and they’re extremely happy,” Masters said.
So is Masters, who noted that because he didn’t have a speaking part in “Slap Shot,” his name didn’t appear in the credits and he never saw any revenue related to the film in the decades since receiving his original salary for his part as the Charlestown Chiefs organist.
Masters’ first scene-stealing moment came as the Chiefs create mayhem on the ice, sparked by the debut of the three bespectacled Hanson Brothers played by Johnstown Jets real-life brothers Steve and Jeff Carlson and Dave Hanson.
In the movie, character Steve Hanson (Steve Carlson) unleashes a wicked shot that leaves the ice and squarely hits Masters’ character in the head as he plays the organ in a perch above the goal area.
“It was a piece of soft sponge. They just made the puck where they make their props,” Masters said. “They had a little pump gun, like a BB gun. It looked like an old-time bug sprayer. There was a trigger on it. It pushed out all the air at once. They kept whacking me with it until I didn’t flinch.
“I knew it was coming. It didn’t hurt, but it was like someone was going to smack you in the back of your head,” he said. “The director was right across the organ looking right at my eyes. He’s saying, ‘Do it again, do it again, do it again.’ I got it finally.”
Since Masters recently gained exposure through stories in the Seattle and NHL media, the Hanson Brothers on Wednesday posted a YouTube video of character Jack Hanson (played by Dave Hanson) apologizing to Masters for the puck hitting him in the head during the movie.
Jack (Dave) Hanson and Masters interacted on the YouTube video, even though they each recorded their parts separately in Pittsburgh and Seattle, respectively.
Feeling ‘star-struck’
The scene with the errant puck might have been enough to establish Masters as a memorable, if not credited, role player in “Slap Shot.” But he had another big moment in the spotlight.
The next time he appears in the movie, Masters is wearing a hockey helmet as he practices playing his organ.
Newman’s Reg Dunlop hears “Lady of Spain” playing as he enters the arena concourse ahead of a big game. Dunlop hurriedly climbs a ladder to the platform holding Masters and his organ. The actor rips the sheet music and yells at Masters, “Don’t ever play ‘Lady of Spain’ again.”
The line is repeated frequently by those quoting the movie. In fact, Johnstown Chiefs fans regularly used to chant the “Lady of Spain” bit each home game during early years in the ECHL.
Ironically, had “Slap Shot” director George Roy Hill listened to a suggestion made by Newman, perhaps Masters would have received recognition in the credits.
“I was pretty star-struck,” Masters said. “I tried not to bother Paul Newman too much. He was nice enough to me. In fact, he wanted me to say a line or two. He made up a couple lines so we could argue about ‘Lady of Spain.’ George Roy Hill didn’t go for it, therefore I didn’t have any credit on the screen.
“I was very disappointed the first time I saw the movie on the screen and saw the credits rolling.”
‘Chain of Holiday Inns’
Still, Masters said “Slap Shot” presented an opportunity as well as a lifetime of memories. A series of seemingly mundane occurrences led to his role in the movie.
“I was working in a music store in Parkersburg, West Virginia, in a mall there,” Masters said. “I got transferred to Johnstown because they opened a new store, which was in the Richland Mall.
“I was about 20 years old when I moved to Johnstown. I was there for seven years.”
During that time, Masters became a mainstay on the local music scene. He played keyboards for the band Ted Carter and the Gentle Persuasion as well as a few other groups.
“Ted was a very popular singer around there. We played the Holiday Inn there a lot,” Masters said of the motel then located in Richland. “We played a whole chain of Holiday Inns. We played The Loop in Ligonier.
“We played the Sheraton Inn downtown,” he said of the building that now is the Holiday Inn Downtown Johnstown. “That’s where everybody stayed that was in the movie and worked on the set.”
‘Nerdy-looking guy’
In fact, Masters’ performance one night at the Sheraton Inn caught the attention of Art Newman, the older brother of Paul Newman.
“A gentleman came in three weeks (before ‘Slap Shot’ filming) to get everything going and set up with the hotel,” Masters said. “He was an exceptionally good jazz drummer and he sat in with us at the Sheraton Inn. He looked familiar. He looked exactly like Paul Newman.”
The elder Newman must have had a high recommendation because Masters soon received a call from Universal Studios.
“The assistant director called the music store where I worked in the Richland Mall,” Masters said. “I was off the day when they called. The guys at the music store gave him my phone number.”
Still, Masters was hesitant when the telephone rang.
“When I answered the phone, I thought it was a joke,” Masters said. “I thought it was one of the guys from work. Finally, the guy says, ‘No, I’m the assistant director and we need an organist for the movie ‘Slap Shot.’ Finally, he convinced me.”
Masters’ audition included a special request by director George Roy Hill, who prior to “Slap Shot” had worked with Paul Newman and another icon, Robert Redford, in two blockbuster movies – “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and “The Sting.”
“He said, ‘Play Lady of Spain.’ I said, ‘I know that one.’ I learned it when I was 10 years old,” Masters said. “He liked that one. I got the notice three or four days later.
“They wanted me for the part. There were a few other people at the audition. I guess I had the look they wanted.
“They wanted a nerdy-looking guy, and that was me.”
‘Guy from Slap Shot’
Masters said he left Johnstown about five years after “Slap Shot” and has been back several times in the decades since.
Seattle is home, at least through the hockey season. Masters said he and his girlfriend recently purchased a house in Phoenix, Arizona. But retirement plans are on hold.
His role with the Kraken continues to evolve, and Masters hopes to add songs by Stevie Wonder and Billy Joel to the routine.
Jonny Greco, the Kraken’s senior vice president of in-game entertainment, told The Seattle Times that the team was fortunate to have a tie to “Slap Shot” interested in the organist position.
“I’m like, ‘Get out of here! There’s no way the real guy from ‘Slap Shot’ is right here,’” Greco told The Times. “It just didn’t seem real.”
Masters sent the team demo tapes. The Kraken played some of those on the giant scoreboards during games, with scenes from “Slap Shot” incorporated in the mix.
“The video clips of Rod have landed so well with our crowd that we were like, ‘We have to do this,’ ” Greco told The Times.
“The fact that he’s been in this city 10 years and he’s so tied to hockey tradition, it’s just ridiculous.”
Masters had to adapt during his first weekend of on-site performances. He quickly learned to play, “O Canada,” when the group scheduled to perform the United States and Canadian national anthems had to cancel during his first game on New Year’s Day.
“The first few nights, they told me they were going to break me in easy,” Masters said. “I’ve got to learn all the cues and production things. I mostly play hand-clapping chants and stuff like that.”
With Reg Dunlop retired and the Charlestown Chiefs of the Federal League folded, it’s now safe for Masters to perform one of his old favorites.
“There is no getting out of playing ‘Lady of Spain,’ ” he said. “I’m always going to do that.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
