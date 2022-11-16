Windber High School football coach Matt Grohal was sent a link to a video of the most recent meeting between the Ramblers and Steelton-Highspire – 85 years ago.
“They have the Windber-Steelton game from ’37 on YouTube,” said Grohal, as his team prepared for a PIAA Class 1A first-round playoff game.
“Windber is running single wing, a lot of the same formations we’re doing now. To see it come full-circle is really something.”
District 5 1A champion Windber (11-1) will travel to District 3 winner Steelton-Highspire (10-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Veterans Field.
“It’s our toughest game of the year,” Grohal said of facing The Pennsylvania Football News’ top-ranked Steamrollers team that has scored 60 or more points four times, surpassing the 70-point mark twice.
“They’re pretty good for a Class 1A football team.”
Windber is ranked sixth in Class 1A in the Pa. Football News poll.
The winner will advance to the PIAA quarterfinal round against either District 11 Northern Lehigh or District 2 Lackawanna Trail.
Historic view
Much also was at stake the last time the teams met.
That 1937 game at Point Stadium in Johnstown decided the Pennsylvania championship at a time when the high school football season concluded in a game between the winners of the East and West sections in what then was named the Central Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Conference.
Windber had won what was considered a state title in 1933 by defeating John Harris High School 7-6, also at the Point.
The Ramblers earned a second Pennsylvania crown four years later in a 21-0 victory over the school then known as Steelton.
Windber was dominant in the 1930s, going unbeaten in 41 consecutive games from the final three weeks in 1933 until the second week in 1937.
Erie East beat Windber 6-0, and the Ramblers tied Johnstown High 0-0 in the ’37 season.
‘Kid was devoted’
In December 1989, I interviewed several players and coaches who participated in either the 1933 or 1937 state championship games at the Point. The story appeared in the Dec. 10, 1989, edition of The Tribune-Democrat.
“The Windber kid was devoted,” former Ramblers coach Ralph Weigle said in the 1989 interview.
“He didn’t smoke. He went to bed early. And, he had looked forward to playing for Windber ever since he had jumped over that board fence to sneak into the games.”
A 1929 graduate of Windber, Weigle referred to the fence at the old Delaney Field, which was the Ramblers’ home before Windber Stadium was built.
“By game time, every little kid in Windber was sitting in a tree or on that board fence,” a then 89-year-old Weigle said in 1989. “When they kicked off to start the game, everybody was watching the game and nobody saw the kids jump in and sneak into the game.”
‘An extravaganza’
In 1937, Weigle went head to head with his former high school coach. Steelton’s J. Nelson Hoffman had taught and coached at Windber years earlier.
Before the game, marching bands from Windber, Steelton, Johnstown, Southmont, Westmont and East Conemaugh put on a show The Johnstown Tribune labeled as “an extravaganza.”
Once play started, Windber’s “Touchdown Twins” – Bud Bossick and George Bokinsky – went to work. Bossick returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a score and later had a 10-yard touchdown run. Bokinsky added a 4-yard TD.
Bossick’s long return was the only scoring through three quarters at the Point.
The Ramblers added two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Bossick’s second of the game came on a “buck-lateral” out of the single wing that went from left halfback Bokinsky to fullback Pete Gorgone to quarterback Bossick. Bokinsky found the end zone on his 4-yard “plunge through center.”
The Dec. 9, 1937, edition of The Windber Era declared, “Blue and White Again State Champions,” with a subhead that read, “Windber’s juggernauts display speed and air attack in 21-0 victory.”
‘Darn good team’
Hobart Sherlock was a halfback on the 1937 Ramblers team that finished with an 11-1-1 record. He was the father of former Pitt-Johnstown Athletic Director and Cambria County Sports Hall of Famer Ed Sherlock.
“We didn’t realize it at the time, but that was a pretty darn good team,” Hobart Sherlock said during a 1989 interview.
“The one thing I learned from the Weigles was it doesn’t matter how big they are. We still could play. We still could win.”
Ralph Weigle’s brother, Duke, also was a former Windber coach.
“The togetherness of that team is something I’ll always remember,” said former Windber tackle Paul Toth while speaking as part of the 1989 story. “It was the coaching staff, the teachers, the students – just everybody together.”
When the Steamrollers and Ramblers meet on Saturday, Windber will be a decided underdog – playing on the road against a top-ranked team with a Division I recruit at quarterback in 6-foot-4 junior Alex Erby.
“We’ll give them everything that we’ve got,” Grohal said, perhaps hoping star senior 6,664-yard rusher John Shuster and his teammates can revive some of that magic displayed by the old “Touchdown Twins.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.