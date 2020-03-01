Forest Hills High School graduate Adam Cecere certainly knows how to make a grand entrance.
As a freshman on the NCAA Division I Wake Forest University baseball team, Cecere has learned to be ready to perform – both mentally and physically – on short notice.
So, when Demon Deacons coach Tom Walter called for a pinch-hitter against Appalachian State University, Cecere was up to the task on Wednesday.
Just as he has done so many times locally on the high school diamonds, or with the Flood City Elite or U.S. Elite programs, or in the AAABA Tournament, Cecere delivered.
Perhaps the official Wake Forest baseball Twitter account described it best:
"Adam. Cecere. Pinch. Hit. Grand. Slam. Over the video board. WOW. Big time moment from the freshman. 6-2 Deacs! #GoDeacs."
The Demon Deacons eventually lost a high-scoring 11-9 game to Appalachian State, but Cecere had made quite an impression on Walter, a Greater Johnstown High School graduate and former Johnstown Junior League MVP who is among the most respected Division I baseball coaches.
"Adam has been a wonderful addition to our program," Walter said when asked about the grand slam and the former Ranger's potential. "He is a future captain and middle of the order bat. His presence makes us better."
The Demon Deacons entered Saturday with a 4-5 record.
According to statistics on the Wake Forest baseball page, in three games and one start, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Cecere had a .375 batting average (3-for-8) with a double, a home run and six RBIs.
On Saturday Cecere added to those statistics in a big way. In the first game of a doubleheader, he had a 2-for-3 day at the plate in a 7-4 win over Brown. Cecere hit another home run and drove in a pair.
In the second game against Brown, Cecere had two more homers.
Cecere is accustomed to being an impact player. In fact, he's been a star on the local level since his youth sports days right through high school, travel ball and with Martella's Pharmacy as a first-year Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League player last season.
In high school, he passed for more than 7,000 yards as a four-year starter at quarterback for Forest Hills. Cecere was an all-state high school player in both football and basketball.
At the NCAA Division I level, he is eager to learn from a coach such as Walter and bide his time.
"We've got a stacked lineup full of major league draft prospects, and being in there every day as a freshman would be difficult," said Cecere, a first baseman. "But my job on days I'm not a starter is to be ready for that exact situation. I got the opportunity in that moment and stuck to a simple approach trying to give my team a spark of energy and had some success."
Cecere selected Wake Forest over Texas Christian University, Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia Tech and Duke. He's certain he made a wise choice.
"My first year at Wake has been nothing less than awesome," Cecere said. "Wake is a world-class institution full of many connections and successful people in athletics and academics. Making some of those connections already has been nothing but a blessing.
"I'm a better student than I have ever been and I'm a better baseball player than I've ever been due to the leadership of our older players and our coaching staff. I'm looking forward to the development of me not only as a player but as a man."
