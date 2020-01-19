Bob Rukavina is a patient coach. So, waiting three extra days to earn his 500th career victory didn’t seem to bother the Pitt-Johnstown men’s basketball coach in his 31st season.
The Mountain Cats built a double-digit lead against visiting Slippery Rock University on Saturday afternoon. Then, Pitt-Johnstown squandered the advantage as The Rock shot 64.3% from the field in the second half and 49.1% in the game. Playing comeback in the closing minutes, Pitt-Johnstown came up big for a coach whose name is synonymous with the men’s program at the Richland Township campus.
“It’s a milestone that you don’t see all the time,” said Pitt-Johnstown senior guard Josh Wise after scoring 21 points in a 72-69 victory over The Rock. “For us to get it at home for him, it’s a great feeling to be a part of it.”
Rukavina is 500-347 with seven 20-win seasons. At 15-3 this year, Pitt-Johnstown is poised to add another notch to that list.
The coach known as “Ruk” (pronounced Rook) has led Pitt-Johnstown to four NCAA Division II Tournament appearances (1997, 1998, 2008, 2009).
In 1991-92 – his third season as head coach – Rukavina led UPJ to its first winning record since 1979. By the mid-1990s, he made the Mountain Cats into a respected winner. Quite a feat considering Pitt-Johnstown had suffered 10 straight losing seasons with a combined 175 losses during that stretch prior to Rukavina’s promotion to head coach in May 1989 after one year as an assistant coach.
“You don’t realize how small of a part you are in it until you see how much each game really means,” said Pitt-Johnstown sophomore John Paul Kromka, who had eight points, seven rebounds and four assists against Slippery Rock.
“That’s just his legacy,” Kromka added of the 500 milestone.
“He’s going to be known for doing what he does, and year-in and year-out just putting up numbers.”
Rukavina is competitive and intense – as most coaches are.
But his easy-going demeanor away from the court might suggest otherwise.
He’ll let his players – or the officials – know what he’s thinking.
He will make offensive and defensive adjustments as necessary, relying on assistants Patrick Grubb, a former Mountain Cats star, and Eric Elias.
Ruk is quick to analyze statistics and percentages after a game, win or lose. He doesn’t shy away from reporters after a tough loss.
He’s also a very likable guy.
“He just has a way of talking, connecting with players,” Kromka said. “It’s not like you’re playing and you feel like you have someone watching over your shoulder. He lets you play. You make a mistake, you learn from it.
“Guys are here constantly learning and constantly getting better. That’s what’s good about him.”
Wise pointed to Rukavina’s ability to mold a team of players who care about the big picture more than individual goals.
“He lets you play. He’s a players coach and he cares about his guys,” Wise said. “He gets everybody focused and really sold on one thing.
“It’s hard to find guys who are so unselfish (and willing) to buy into a system. I think that’s the greatest testament to Ruk. He gets guys who play to his system, who are unselfish and work hard.”
After Saturday’s dramatic win – a potential blowout success that eventually turned into a nail-biter comeback – Rukavina stood with his players, coaches and Pitt-Johnstown President Jem Spectar. The coach held a sign with the number 500 on it as people snapped photographs.
“Pitt-Johnstown congratulates coach Bob Rukavina for achieving 500 wins,” Spectar said. “We are proud of his accomplishment, leading the Mountain Cats to another great victory, one of many in his exceptional coaching career.”
