Allen Mangus ran for three yards on the second snap of a Richland drive early in the second quarter of Friday’s PIAA District 6 Class AA title game at Mansion Park.
Cambria Heights made the stop on what normally would be considered a routine play.
As the Rams senior running back emerged from the pile, those familiar with his adversity-filled season probably collectively held their breath and hoped for the best.
“The first carry was a little scary,” said Mangus, who returned to the lineup for the first time since he suffered a foot injury in the season opener against Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic on the same Mansion Park turf. “Obviously I was self-conscious about my foot.
“I didn’t feel anything. I got back up and said, ‘OK, let’s go again.’ I just kept going and going.”
Mangus caught a screen pass on the next play for six yards. He had three kickoff returns for 21 yards and rushed for 51 yards on eight carries, a 6.4 average with a long run of 26 yards.
One of his biggest contributions was a key fumble recovery in the third quarter of a championship contest that was tied at 6 entering the final quarter.
“I’m just so happy for him,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said after his 8-1 Rams scored three times in the fourth quarter to beat Cambria Heights 27-6 and win their third consecutive 6-AA crown.
“His dad is part of our staff. Allen came out here our opening game against Bishop Guilfoyle and was one of the reasons we won,” Bailey said. “He broke his foot against BG and hadn’t played since. To come back. ...To play two games his senior year and both of them were at Mansion Park, two big wins, I’m very happy for him.”
Mangus and the Rams will have an even bigger test on Saturday at Mansion Park.
Southern Columbia – winner of three straight PIAA Class AA championships and a record 10 state titles overall – will face the Rams at 1 p.m. in the PIAA quarterfinal round.
The Tigers beat the Rams 49-27 in last year’s state semifinal round on the way to a 16-0 record.
Southern Columbia (9-0) has an 88-game regular-season winning streak and has won 57 consecutive games overall entering the game against Richland. The Tigers are 453-64-2 under current coach Jim Roth. Richland certainly will be an underdog.
For Mangus, this is an opportunity he appreciates, regardless of the opposing team’s impressive and historic resume. 2020 has been that kind of year for everyone, including Mangus.
“Before football even started I broke my wrist riding my dirt bike and had to sit out all summer practices,” said Mangus, a three-year player on offense and four-year contributor on defense. “I came back two to three weeks before the first game.
“Then, the BG game I got an amazing breakaway. No. 3 (Keegan Myrick) chased me down and I broke my foot. When I went to MedExpress the next day, it broke my heart. I texted all of my buddies and said, ‘Thank you for one of the best years ever,’ because they told me it would take 8 to 10 weeks.”
Mangus did his best to shave some time off of that prognosis during a COVID-19 pandemic altered season. He credited his physicians, physical therapists and team trainers for helping him get back on the field.
“Three-peat,” Mangus said. “Twenty-five years since a three-peat (in 6-AA). It means a lot to me. They’re all my brothers and my family. I’ll remember this the rest of my life.”
