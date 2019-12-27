Linda Renzi’s hall of fame resume is packed with wins, milestones and championships.
It’s almost impossible to ignore the numbers – such as seven state championships and five state runner-up finishes by her Richland High School girls volleyball team.
There were four straight PIAA gold medal performances in the 1980s and three more state crowns in a span from 1996 to 2000.
Her girls volleyball teams won 25 District 6 championships and the boys team took home seven district titles.
At Pitt-Johnstown, Renzi led the Mountain Cats women’s volleyball program to 136 wins.
With all of that volleyball success, sometimes it’s understandable that people miss the more than 500 wins Renzi’s girls basketball teams collected at Richland, or her role as the coach of Rams’ state champion javelin thrower Sharon Hagerich in 1975.
Still, as news of Renzi’s death on Monday at age 77 began to circulate throughout the region and to her players across the country, the former Rams’ athletes were eager to talk about the life lessons Renzi delivered during her 30 years at the Richland Township school.
‘Coach, teacher, mentor’
Former Rams four-sport standout Stephanie Istvan was a member of Richland’s state championship success. She went on to a NCAA Division I career at Duke University and now is a veterinarian in San Diego.
“Other than our parents and family, there might not have been one individual who had a bigger influence on not only my life but everyone she taught or coached,” Istvan said of Renzi.
“She was a great coach, teacher and mentor for all of us.”
Istvan stood out in track and field and softball. She played under Renzi in girls basketball and volleyball.
Like Renzi, Istvan is a member of the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame.
“She’s won a lot of championships. It was fantastic to win championships for her because she was one of a kind,” said Istvan, who earned 15 varsity letters at Richland before graduating in 2001 and was a two-time Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year in volleyball.
“But I think the greatest memory of her was at practice – her making us pay attention to details and fundamentals, never allowing us to settle for anything but our best. She stayed late. She came early. She pushed us to be our best. Those things probably are even more important than winning championships with her.”
The sentiment was shared by other former Rams.
Sue (Hoover) McDonald played on Richland’s first state volleyball championship team in 1983. She went on to a Division I career at the University of Pittsburgh and was part of two Big East title-winning squads.
“She was not just a coach. She taught life lessons. She made you a better person,” McDonald said of Renzi. “My junior year, we were the state runner-up. We lost to Farrell in the finals. My senior year, we beat Farrell in the finals. We were just determined. She just had a way of bringing out talent in the girls. She motivated us in our practices.
“She wanted us to go on after we were done in high school, if that was something we wanted to do. She would talk to college coaches for us. Not only her own players, but also players from other teams.”
‘She changed my life’
McDonald’s sister, Paulette (Hoover) Denner, played volleyball for Renzi from 1972 to 1975 and was inspired to become a coach, working with her mentor from 1977 to 1986.
“She changed my life,” Denner said. “I played. I grew to love the sport. I wanted other people to love it. I wanted kids to play the game the right way so I got into coaching.
“I was the first junior high coach at Richland in 1977.”
Denner went on to teach elementary school and coach at Shanksville-Stonycreek. Now retired, she resides in Berlin.
“Linda was such a dynamic person and so knowledgeable of every sport,” Denner said. “She studied and used her knowledge of science. She used the physiology of the body to teach different skills in both basketball and volleyball. She used strategies and always was trying to get better. She and I would go to coaching clinics and try to absorb as much as we could to benefit our kids.
“A lot of her methods of teaching rubbed off on me and I used them in the classroom,” Denner said.
Fred Yanity, a former football coach and director of athletics at Richland, said Renzi set an example and raised the bar throughout the athletic program.
“I can honestly say I never had a more dedicated coach who loved her kids as much as she did,” Yanity said. “She was more than a coach. She was a role model.
“She did a lot of stuff for the kids no one knows about. If kids needed shoes, there were a lot of times she took her salary to help. She bought stuff for the whole team.
“She was just an unselfish person.”
Tony Crisafulli has coached the North Star High School girls volleyball team to more than 400 wins and currently has the Cougars on a 16-season streak of District 5 championships. Like Renzi, he is a member of the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association (PVCA) Hall of Fame.
Crisafulli says he owes his success to the years he spent as a young volunteer coach under Renzi. He initially began helping out the Rams program while he still was a student.
“There were only a couple of us students who she would allow to come into the gym,” said Crisafulli, who was part of the 1983 state championship run. “I was blessed enough to be one of them and that’s how I got started.
“I started coaching with Linda. I spent my first couple of years as an unpaid assistant with Richland’s team. She taught me just about everything to get started. We were there when the boys program started at Richland. She allowed some of us in the gym at that time to help her with the girls.”
‘Amazing person’
Renzi’s impact still is felt by Crisafulli.
“Linda was an amazing coach and person,” Crisafulli said. “She cared not only about the sports that she coached but also about the girls that she coached. She was a mentor to me. She was a role model to everybody around her. She was just a phenomenal person who will be sorely missed.”
In addition to her contributions to Richland and Pitt-Johnstown sports, Renzi spent a decade on the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame committee. She joined a few years after her 2002 induction because she wanted to help maintain a tradition dating back to 1965.
Renzi remained on the committee until her health deteriorated. Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame Chairman Bruce Haselrig said Renzi provided valuable insight. She also displayed versatility by treating the committee to trays of homemade cookies and baked goods.
“Linda was just a strong worker, a consistent worker who was dedicated to what we were doing,” Haselrig said. “She was a good person who contacted a lot of our honorees and helped work out the logistics. One of the unique things she did is she baked and brought the baked goods to our meetings. She did it because she wanted to do. It was something she loved doing. She was a great person.”
Renzi and her teams were proven winners on and off the court.
“We were about to win the first state championship,” Denner recalled. “She leaned over to me and said, ‘I can’t believe this is happening.’ When we won, we both jumped up at the same time and she hugged me. That was special.”
That first state championship put into motion a legacy of success still felt today throughout the Richland and Pitt-Johnstown athletic communities.
“She had a unique ability to teach us how to become a great person,” Istvan said. “For her, it came naturally because she also was a great person.
“At the end of the day there are probably a lot of people in the Richland community who owe a lot of their individual and team accomplishments and many of the things they accomplished during the rest of their lives to the foundation she set for us.”
