Kyrie Miller had another “monster” performance as Ligonier Valley won its fourth consecutive Appalachian Bowl championship with a one-sided 58-6 victory over Portage.
The senior tailback continued to put up numbers that require the Rams’ statistics crew to rewrite the school’s record book in the rushing category.
About the only thing that could slow down Miller was an ankle injury he suffered in the third quarter against the WestPAC champion Mustangs on a rainy night at Penns Manor High School’s Pat Corrigan Field.
Miller didn’t finish the game, which already was in running clock mode, both because of the score and as a precaution.
Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said Miller most likely will watch the action on Friday or have limited time in a District 6 Class AA first-round playoff against visiting West Shamokin.
“He’s feeling good,” Beitel said when asked about Miller’s status on Wednesday evening.
“At this point, we’re not sure what we’re going to do with him. We’ve prepared the other guys. We’ll see. He’s still rehabbing. (Thursday) will be a big test for us.”
Sophomore Nick Beitel, the coach’s son, rushed for three touchdowns in the second half against Portage. The younger Beitel has taken most of the snaps at tailback this week, Coach Beitel said.
Senior Ayden Kelley and senior quarterback Sam Sheeder also could bolster the running game against the Wolves, a team Ligonier Valley beat 54-7 in Week 5 at Weller Field.
“That’s what’s nice about having a kid like Sam who’s played everywhere for us,” Coach Beitel said of Sheeder. “Throughout his career he’s played receiver, slot receiver, fullback, quarterback and tailback. He brings a lot of versatility to us as well.”
Of course, it’s also nice to have a back such as Miller in the stable.
As the postseason begins, Miller already holds Ligonier Valley records for career rushing yards (3,517), career rushing TDs (57), single-season rushing yards (1,651 this season) and single-season rushing TDs (30 this season).
Miller surpassed his own single-season mark of 1,561 by gaining 234 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 27 carries against Portage in the Heritage Conference-WestPAC crossover title game.
“The line really came off the ball and opened the holes wide,” Miller said after the Appalachian Bowl. “The play calls were spot on. We saw their film and we knew what we had to do. The line fired off the ball and did a tremendous job. I ran through the hole. That’s it.”
After the game, Miller said he probably could have played on the sore ankle had circumstances dictated as much.
“It’s not too bad. I figured it was late in the game. I wasn’t too concerned about it,” Miller said on Saturday night. “I took myself off the field. There is no need for me to be in the game when we’re up that big. I’ll be fine.”
Miller and the undefeated Rams have gone 40-0 the past four regular seasons and won 37 consecutive Heritage Conference games. Ligonier Valley is expected to leave District 6 to join the WPIAL (District 7) in 2020-21.
Ligonier Valley, which features three NCAA Division I commits on the offensive and defensive lines, enters the 6-AA playoffs as the No. 2 seed against No. 7 West Shamokin.
“Kyrie has come through the system and he’s had great lines throughout his career,” Coach Beitel said.
“He makes a lot of plays look easy with his ability. I’ve said this numerous times, but I think his wrestling background with his balance are what sets him apart as a back.”
But will he run on Friday night?
“Kyrie can play. However, we’re starting Nick at the tailback position,” Coach Beitel said.
“Nick’s gotten all the reps this week. If we have the luxury of having (Miller) not play and getting him an extra week, so be it.
“We also know it’s the playoffs and there is no guarantee you’re going to play next week.”
