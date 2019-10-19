Year 4 of the crossover competition between the Heritage Conference and WestPAC probably will mark the end of an era.
With three-time Appalachian Bowl champion Ligonier Valley taking steps to move to the WPIAL in 2020-21, that means there will be a new Heritage Conference representative in the marquee event of the crossover series in 2020.
Of course, both the Heritage Conference and District 6 must sign off on Ligonier Valley’s pending departure, and the WPIAL would have to formally accept the new addition.
Undefeated Ligonier Valley, which has won 37 straight Heritage Conference games, claimed its fourth straight conference crown and will play WestPAC top-seed Portage, winner of a tiebreaker among three co-champs with 8-1 records. Both the Rams and Mustangs were ranked in the state prior to this weekend’s games, with Ligonier Valley holding the third spot in Class AA and Portage in the No. 4 slot in Class A, according to PennLive.com.
Kickoff for this year’s Appalachian Bowl will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Penns Manor High School.
So far, though, Ligonier Valley and the Heritage Conference have ruled the crossover series. This year, Heritage teams will host their WestPAC counterparts finishing first through 10th in the respective conference standings.
Coach Roger Beitel’s Rams won the three previous Appalachian Bowl games in dominating fashion. The crossover event was introduced in 2016 and reestablished the bowl game that formerly determined the Appalachian Conference champion from 1973 through 1993.
• Year 1: Ligonier Valley 56, Conemaugh Township 0.
• Year 2: Ligonier Valley 41, Berlin Brothersvalley 0.
• Year 3: Ligonier Valley 45, Shade 8.
That translates into a 142-8 cumulative scoring advantage against WestPAC foes in the Appalachian Bowl reboot.
So far, the Heritage Conference dominance has trickled down.
Last season the conference went 10-0 in the crossover games against the WestPAC.
In 2017, the Heritage had a 6-4 advantage, which represented a respectable showing by the WestPAC.
In 2016, the Heritage posted an 8-2 advantage in the crossovers.
That’s a 24-6 record for the Heritage Conference against the WestPAC in the crossover series.
Ligonier Valley, Homer-Center, Northern Cambria and West Shamokin each are 3-0 in crossover games since 2016.
Blairsville, Marion Center, Penns Manor, Purchase Line, Saltsburg and United each are 2-1 for the Heritage Conference in the series.
The WestPAC had wins by Portage and Windber in 2016, and Ferndale, Blacklick Valley, North Star and Conemaugh Township in 2017.
AAABA ties to Series: The AAABA Tournament will have ties to the Washington Nationals in the World Series.
Johnstown’s Pete Vuckovich is a special assistant to the general manager for the Nationals. Vuckovich, who won the 1982 American League Cy Young Award and pitched in the World Series for the Milwaukee Brewers, was part of four Johnstown AAABA Tournament representatives from 1969 to 1972, including three years with Monte Carlo. Vuckovich was inducted into the AAABA Hall of Fame in 1996.
Nationals first baseman Matt Adams played for Altoona Johnston Realty in the AAABA Tournament from 2006 to 2008.
Washington right-handed pitcher Tanner Rainey played for the New Orleans Boosters in 2013.
Jack McKeon, hired by the Nationals at age 88 as senior advisor to the general manager, was a catcher on the Newark South Amboy team in 1948 and was inducted into the AAABA Hall of Fame in 2011.
The Nationals awaited the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees. The Astros led the series 3-2 entering Saturday night’s late game.
