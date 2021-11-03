Much will be at stake in a WestPAC rematch at Windber Stadium on Friday night.
Undefeated and second-seeded Windber (9-0) will host third-seeded Berlin Brothersvalley (8-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in the semifinal round of the District 5-8 Class 2A playoffs.
Top-seeded Westinghouse (8-1) will host fourth-seeded Chestnut Ridge (6-4) in the other semifinal.
“We feel they’re one of the top teams in the area, so athletic,” Berlin coach Doug Paul said of a Windber squad that beat the host Mountaineers 20-6 in Week 7. “You’ve got to just play disciplined ball. It’s tough.
“They have four or five kids who can rip off a big play any time they touch it. We’ve just got to play a good game and not make mistakes.”
Berlin is coming off an impressive 13-12 road win over Homer-Center in the WestPAC-Heritage crossover series.
The Mountaineers have outscored opponents 261-151.
“We needed that going into the playoffs,” Paul said of the Week 10 victory. “Homer-Center is a very physical team. With the mud, it wasn’t quite the athletic game we’ll see this week.
“We were pleased with how physical we played up front.”
After falling to Windber, Berlin rebounded with a 29-22 comeback win over then-unbeaten Portage. In that game, the host Mountaineers fell behind 16-0 early in the third quarter before rallying.
A loss to visiting Southern Huntingdon preceded the WestPAC-Heritage matchup of conference runner-up teams in Week 10.
“We’ve got to contain their big-play guys,” said Windber coach Matt Grohal, whose Ramblers shut out Heritage Conference champion Cambria Heights 42-0 in Saturday’s Appalachian Bowl.
“(Ryan) Blubaugh is obviously their best playmaker, but as of late (quarterback Pace) Prosser has been running the ball a lot more and he really looks like (former quarterback) Will Spochart back there,” Grohal said of the Mountaineers playmakers. “They’re forcing you to defend the pass and run.
“Pace has improved week-to-week as the year went on. For a sophomore, he’s a heady kid and an outstanding football player.”
Berlin sophomore quarterback Prosser is third in the area with 1,575 passing yards (107 of 205). Blubaugh is second in the area with 688 receiving yards on 50 catches. Blubaugh has 13 touchdowns and 80 points.
Windber also has plenty of options on offense as well as a stifling defense. The combination has helped the Ramblers post a 473-62 scoring margin through nine games.
John Shuster is back to 100% health-wise after working through a nagging injury the past few weeks, Grohal said.
The junior back has 1,186 rushing yards and 134 points.
Senior Nick Dom has 714 rushing yards and provided a big boost during the past month. Dom has combined for 314 rushing yards and four touchdowns in wins over Portage (153 yards, one TD) and Cambria Heights (161 yards, three TDs) the past two weeks.
Senior quarterback Aiden Gray has thrown for 590 yards.
Senior Keith Charney has 360 yards and five TDs on 20 catches, and last week was a threat out of the wildcat formation.
“We’ve been razor sharp all week,” Grohal said. “When you play a team like Berlin who over the last decade or so has had the upper hand, they keep their focus. It’s a big rival game. It’s at home. It adds to the atmosphere. We’re excited about that.”
Passing lane: Richland coach Brandon Bailey noted that should the 8-2 Rams have postseason success, his senior quarterback Kellan Stahl might shatter a few milestones. Stahl leads The Tribune-Democrat coverage area with 1,760 passing yards (106 of 190).
A three-year starter at quarterback and four-year varsity mainstay with the Rams, Stahl enters a District 6 Class 2A playoff game against Southern Huntingdon at Herlinger Field 511 yards from Marco Pecora’s school-record 6,772 passing yards.
Stahl is 36 completions away from Pecora’s mark of 416 at Richland.
Bailey said with 87 career touchdown passes, Stahl holds the school record in that category.
2,000 Ranger: Forest Hills senior Damon Crawley reached the 2,000-yard mark in 10 weeks.
Crawley had 232 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the Rangers’ 56-14 win over Greater Johnstown last week and now has 2,081 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns.
More important, Forest Hills has won three straight games and four of the past six to earn a playoff berth in District 6-2A.
The Rangers (5-5) will travel to top-seeded Cambria Heights (9-1).
Crawley averages 208.1 rushing yards a game and has monster efforts in wins against Chestnut Ridge (320 yards, five TDs), Penn Cambria (263 yards, four TDs), Somerset (163 yards, four TDs) and Bishop McCort Catholic (240 yards, three TDs) as well as the four-TD game against Greater Johnstown.
Tackle tally: An injury prevented Blacklick Valley senior linebacker Nathan Schilling from reaching a school record for tackles in a season on Friday at Penns Manor.
Schilling finished three tackles shy of the Vikings’ single-season record when he left in the second quarter after a knee injury, coach Rich Price said.
An all-state player last season, Schilling made 141 tackles as a senior, including 93 solo stops. He averaged 14.1 tackles a game. Eric Goodrich holds the single-season mark with 144 tackles as a senior in 2005.
Schilling broke Blacklick Valley’s career tackle record on Oct. 15 in Week 8 at West Branch and finished with 436 tackles in four seasons. Goodrich had 411 career stops, Price said.
Schilling had a season-high 22 tackles against Conemaugh Township and had at least 14 tackles in seven of 1-9 Blacklick Valley’s 10 games. Despite playing less than a half, he had eight stops in a 48-27 loss at Penns Manor.
