Adam Cecere is coming home, or at least close to it.
Of more significance, the Forest Hills High School graduate returned to the Wake Forest University baseball lineup this week after missing a month due to a hamstring injury.
“It’s always cool to come back to your area,” said Cecere, who is batting .338 in 23 games as the Demon Deacons prepare for a three-game series at the University of Pittsburgh this weekend.
“It’s always cool to play a weekend series on the road in conference. We play in nice parks in different places.
“A lot of my teammates are excited to play in Pittsburgh. They haven’t been there before.”
That much was evident during a telephone interview on Thursday. Cecere’s voice was drowned out during the call as loud cheers erupted in the background.
The Wake Forest team bus had entered Pittsburgh’s Fort Pitt Tunnel outside the city, prompting the reaction.
The excitement extends to the Demon Deacons’ head coach – Greater Johnstown High School product and Cambria County Sports Hall of Famer Tom Walter. The three-game set at Pittsburgh will be Walter’s top priority of the weekend, but not far behind will be an important and probably emotional stop at Roxbury Park on Monday.
“I’m really excited to play back here,” said Walter, who will participate in the dedication of Dee Dee Osborne Field at Roxbury Park to honor his former coach on Monday. “Dee Dee is going to come to at least one of the games at Pitt. Chris DelSignore, Ross Kott, my uncle Danny Walter, Frank George, Chance Osborne and Dee Dee’s grandson, Trent, all will be at at least one of the games.
“To do this with my parents (Ralph and Ann Walter) in the stands and my son (graduate student Chase Walter) on the team, there is a lot of feel-good stuff.”
Wake Forest (32-5, 14-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) will play the Panthers (16-19, 7-9) at 6 p.m. on Friday at Charles L. Cost Field. The series continues on Saturday (4 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.).
Wake Forest has had its best start through 37 games since 1949, and the best ACC mark through 17 games since 2002.
The Demon Deacons’ .865 winning percentage tops the nation.
“We’re playing good baseball right now,” said Cecere, who rejoined the starting lineup in a win against Liberty University on Wednesday, his first action since March 21. “We have a really good team and we’re really confident and excited about where we’re at.”
At the time of his injury, Cecere had a .356 batting average and was among the national leaders with nine home runs and 30 RBIs.
He went 0-for-4 against Liberty, but feels those plate appearances will pay dividends.
“I was able to get a couple live at-bats,” Cecere said. “Getting in there was great for preparing me for the weekend. I got to face some good arms. I’m starting to get some rhythm and timing back.”
Walter appreciates the significance of having a powerful bat such as Cecere’s back in the lineup.
“He’s such a big piece of our club, not only from a production standpoint, but from a leadership standpoint,” said Walter, who begins the weekend with 826 career coaching wins, including 398 at Wake Forest.
“Having Adam in there makes a big difference in who we are and our ability to win games.”
Pitt will face a team coached by a Cambria County Sports Hall of Famer/AAABA Hall of Famer for a second straight game. On Wednesday, West Virginia University defeated the Panthers 9-4 at PNC Park. United graduate and Clemson University product Randy Mazey coaches the Mountaineers.
More than 100 area fans are expected to travel to Pittsburgh this weekend, according to Adam Cecere’s father, Ralph, a Pitt Panthers baseball player from 1988-92.
“There are several area baseball teams coming down to watch,” said Ralph Cecere, a former Portage Area High School principal who now is superintendent at Homer-Center School District in Indiana County.
“Family and friends from my hometown of Pittsburgh are coming down, too,” he said. “I anticipate there will be a couple hundred people coming to watch.”
After the series at Pittsburgh, Walter won’t travel to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, with his team.
Instead, he’ll return home to participate in the field dedication ceremony on Monday in conjunction with a high school game between Greater Johnstown and Westmont Hilltop.
Walter and Greater Johnstown High School graduate Ross Kott, a AAABA Hall of Famer who resides in New Orleans, spearheaded the effort to have the Roxbury Park AAABA field renamed to honor Osborne, who coached at Greater Johnstown for 25 seasons and had a AAABA Hall of Fame career as a manager and general manager in the local collegiate league.
“It’s just a culmination of an amazing career for Dee Dee,” said Walter, who played on Osborne’s powerhouse Pepsi-Cola teams in the late 1980s.
“He’s just impacted so many lives and changed the course of all those ballplayers he coached. He’s had big leaguers – Mike Holtz, Keith Williams, Joe Vitko, Mike Ryan. He’s sent probably 100 kids to college. They all speak glowingly of Dee Dee.”
