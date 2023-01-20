Throughout his four seasons on the Pitt-Johnstown men’s basketball team, John Paul Kromka has made a habit of blocking people.
Not on social media.
Specifically, these blocks take place on the Sports Center or opponents’ court.
The 6-foot-7 senior forward from Monroeville continues to build on his Mountain Cats’ career record for blocked shots, with 283 entering Saturday afternoon’s game against visiting Slippery Rock University.
“Until college, I never knew how many blocks I made,” said Kromka, a graduate of Gateway High School, where he played both basketball and volleyball. “I knew I could affect people’s shots, but I didn’t think about how many blocks I made.
“Its a mixture of instincts and trying to time it,” Kromka added. “Playing volleyball in high school helped me. Skills like that aren’t developed by just playing basketball.”
Pitt-Johnstown coach Bob Rukavina appreciates having Kromka on the floor.
It’s not hard to see why. Kromka can score points (1,676), grab rebounds (838), connect on assists (273) and block shots.
Of more significance, he is a leader who plays defense well enough to earn three Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Division defensive player of the year awards.
Kromka earned his engineering degree during the 2021-22 academic year.
Because of the lost COVID-19 season, he still had a year of eligibility.
The real world awaited. With an engineering degree and a perfect grade-point average in his future employment arsenal, Kromka surely could have landed a well-paying job.
But he opted to return to a team that includes six seniors who have supported each other through the past four years. Kromka also had a chance to play on the same team as his younger brother, Will, a Mountain Cats freshman guard.
The older Kromka didn’t just show up to play basketball. He is pursuing a second degree in economics.
“We don’t have a master’s program (at Pitt-Johns- town),” Rukavina said. “John Paul said, ‘Coach, I don’t want to just come back and twiddle my thumbs.’ He’s actually earning another degree in economics.
“He earned his engineering degree last year.
“He’s taking a full load of credits and he had his normal 4.0 in economics.”
Kromka also has helped the Mountain Cats to a solid start at 11-5 overall and 7-3 in the PSAC West. However, Pitt-Johnstown carries a two-game losing streak into Saturday’s game against Slippery Rock (12-4, 6-4).
Undefeated Indiana (Pa.), the top-ranked team in NCAA Division II, won a tight 76-71 game on Jan. 14 at Pitt-Johns- town, and the Mountain Cats fell 79-71 at Seton Hill University on Wednesday.
“There are definitely ups and downs to every season,” John Paul Kromka said. “This point of the season is on a downside, but the downside won’t last forever.
“We have to have the mindset that everything is going to pass.
“We have to take one game at a time.”
The veteran Mountain Cats rely on senior leaders. Kromka, Joe Batt, Caiden Landis, Drew Magestro, Penn Cambria graduate Jacob Shuagis and Jared Jakubick have been part of Pitt-Johnstown teams with a combined 71 wins in 31/2 seasons since 2018-19.
“It’s a special bond,” Kromka said. “We know each other’s games pretty well.
“We make eye contact and know it’s go-time. ‘I’m going to cut this way,’ or ‘We need to step it up on defense.’ Sometimes a look goes a long way.”
His fellow seniors are like family. Will Kromka, another Gateway product and one of eight siblings, is family.
“I only played with one of my older brothers for one season, when I was a freshman in high school and he was a senior,” John Paul Kromka said. “Playing on the team with my younger brother is something I really treasure.”
Rukavina has coached the Mountain Cats since 1989 and is the program’s winningest coach with 539 victories. “Ruk” knows he has a special player in the older Kromka.
“All the years I’ve been coaching, he is the best defensive player that I’ve ever coached,” Rukavina said of the NABC All-American and two-time PSAC West first-team selection. “Not only just the blocked shots, everything else. He just does it with the proper technique. He knows the situation.
“He impacts the game defensively.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever had anybody who can impact the game by himself defensively. He does everything right and he does it with intensity.”
John Paul Kromka knows his college career is nearing a conclusion that is only a couple months away.
“This whole year, I have been trying to stay focused on being grateful for this last year, this last opportunity to play basketball,” Kromka said. “I’m trying to take every day in. You’re not going to get another chance.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.