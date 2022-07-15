Mason Ronan certainly will make sure his cell phone has a full charge over the next several days.
The Penn Cambria High School graduate is hoping to receive a call sometime during the 2022 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, which will be held Sunday through Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Ronan has previous experience in such situations after being selected in the 29th round by the Boston Red Sox during the 2018 draft following his high school career.
“I’ll be around, hanging around my phone, on Day 2, Day 3, waiting to see,” said Ronan, a left-handed pitcher currently with the State College Spikes in the MLB Draft League. “I’ll be in contact with my agent through the whole process. He’ll be talking to teams, taking care of all the behind the scenes work.
“I’ll be chilling out the next few days, hoping to hear my name called.”
Ronan entered Friday with a 1-0 record and 4.73 ERA in eight games and 131/3 innings of relief with the Spikes. He struck out 21 and walked 15 while posting a 1.65 WHIP.
“I think pitching in the league definitely gave me a lot of great opportunities to be seen and especially playing against some really good competition,” Ronan said before a game at Williamsport. “It gave me a good opportunity for teams to get a lot of analytics on me.
“I think I showed pretty well up here. I think I’m in a solid spot to hopefully walk out with something,” he added. “I like what I’ve done. I’m hopefully to hear my name called or sign something come Tuesday or whenever things are all said and done.”
Ronan spent the spring with the College of Central Florida, a junior college program in Ocala, Florida. The lefty has made some significant strides considering he only is a year removed from having Tommy John surgery.
The former Panthers standout from Ashville began his college career at Division I University of Pittsburgh before transferring to Central Florida. He still has two years of college eligibility remaining.
The mentorship of Spikes pitching coach Jim Gott, the former Pittsburgh Pirates closer, has been pivotal. Gott was a high-energy, often colorful reliever during his time with the Pirates and throughout a 14-year career that included 91 saves and 857 strikeouts.
“Having him around and just listening to his experience has been very eye-opening,” Ronan said. “Once you are facing better hitters, once you start playing at a higher level, the biggest thing he always preaches and what I’ve learned since being up here is just attacking the zone and pounding the zone with your fastball (is important).
“It’s a cliche,” Ronan said. “You always hear you’ve got to get ahead of hitters. If you get ahead, you’ve got to make your pitches to put them away. It’s really true.”
The MLB Draft League pits pitchers against more seasoned hitters than Ronan saw at the JUCO level.
“Once you are at a higher level, the room for error definitely decreases,” he said. “These hitters are going to hit your mistakes. You’ve got to lock in and execute more.”
A look at three other pitchers with ties to the area who are former draft picks or free agent signees follows:
• Ferndale Area High School graduate Trey McGough, a left-handed pitcher, is out for the season due to an arm injury.
The Pittsburgh Pirates prospect had a 1-0 record with a 3.06 ERA, 13 strikeouts and four walks at Triple-A Indianapolis.
McGough, a Mount St. Mary’s University product and former AAABA Tournament player, appeared in eight games and made five starts in 172/3 innings before the injury.
He was among the top players on the staff of the Double-A Altoona Curve in 2021.
• Windber Area High School graduate Braxton Roxbury, a right-handed pitcher with the High-A Dayton Dragons is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA in 10 appearances.
The Pitt-Johnstown and AAABA Tournament product Roxby also had two saves in three opportunities in the Cincinnati Reds organization. He had 14 strikeouts and five walks in 10 innings pitched prior to Friday.
• Pitt-Johnstown graduate Dylan Heid had a 1-2 record with a 5.56 ERA in four games with the Delmarva Shorebirds in the Baltimore Orioles system prior to Friday’s games. In 111/3 innings, the right-handed
Heid struck out 15 and walked eight.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
