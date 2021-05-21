George Arcurio III and the Johnstown Oldtimers Baseball Association weren’t sure how the organization would be able to bring back the AAABA Tournament after a COVID-19 pandemic postponement in 2020.
But Arcurio, the longtime Oldtimers president, was certain that if the tournament wasn’t played in 2021, it probably wouldn’t survive.
“If we would’ve missed two years of the AAABA Tournament, that would’ve been the end,” Arcurio said on Friday after confirming the dates of the 76th tournament as Aug. 2-7. “I firmly believe some of the franchises would have pulled out and gone other places.
“The economy in Johnstown would have suffered,” Arcurio said. “Based on previous years’ surveys and studies – before the pandemic – the tournament brings in $1 million to $1.5 million in a 10-day period between the hotels, the fast-food places, the restaurants, the gasoline, the shopping. They spend a lot of money in Johnstown. To have lost it two years in a row would have been devastating. We’re trying to keep it here. Whatever it takes.”
'We've adjusted'
The AAABA national board approved a few operational changes to save money as the Johnstown Oldtimers, who sponsor the tournament, strive to raise about $100,000 for this year’s event.
“We’ve adjusted some things,” Arcurio said. “We’ve got to rely on the businesses and hope that they can jump in and help us. We don’t want to lose this tournament. We’ve lost too much in the area. We’re hoping things get back to normal and we’re trying to do our best to make things work.”
In February, Visit Johnstown awarded the Oldtimers $7,000 in funding as part of its ongoing Cambria County Destination Recovery Marketing Program.
“We’ve averaged a cost of between $150,000 to $160,000 to run the tournament,” Arcurio said. “We’re making some cost-saving changes for this year. Our budget this year is $102,000.”
A few months ago, the tournament organizers considered cutting the event to four days, with doubleheaders scheduled the first two days. Instead, the AAABA eventually decided to continue with the traditional weeklong schedule.
“We are going to proceed with a normal schedule under pool play,” Arcurio said.
'A normal tournament'
The national AAABA received a boost with the addition of two franchises. The Capital City Reds, a group from Ottawa, Canada, was approved in January, after a franchise in Salisbury, North Carolina, was added in October.
In fact, the Carolina Disco Turkeys have created a viral stir and brought attention to the AAABA during recent months. The Disco Turkeys received coverage on ESPN and in other national media because of the catchy name and colorful, logo featuring a turkey wearing a 1970s disco-style outfit in a Saturday Night Fever John Travolta-like stance – pointed finger in the air.
“We’re going to have a normal tournament with the addition of North Carolina,” Arcurio said. “We’re hoping the team from Canada can get in here. We’re at 16 teams, full capacity. We don’t have to have two teams from any one region other than Johnstown having two teams.”
AAABA Executive Director John Austin of Altoona is hopeful that with pandemic restrictions gradually being lifted, the Canadian team eventually might make the trip across the border.
“I’m very excited that we’re able to move forward and have the tournament this year,” Austin said. “I know the Oldtimers have been working night and day to try to raise that money. I know things haven’t opened up quite like they wish it could’ve.
“Now it looks like we’re going to be able to put people in Point Stadium, which is really key, especially on opening night and those games on Tuesday and Wednesday,” Austin said.
'Get to the Point'
The ability to host fans – charging admission at the Point – obviously is pivotal to the tournament’s survival.
Arcurio said a players banquet and pairings ceremony still will be held on Sunday, Aug. 1. But for a second straight year, there will be no AAABA Hall of Fame induction or banquet.
Another measure approved in the fall is the use of all local umpires during the tournament. In previous years, the tournament paid to have crews of out-of-town umpires travel to Johnstown and stay the week to work games involving the local teams.
This year, both Arcurio and Austin said two-person umpire crews will work games during the first three days of the tournament instead of the traditional four-person crews.
Three umpires will call the two semifinal round games.
A four-person crew will work the championship game, Arcurio said.
'A field day'
Currently, Arcurio said Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Roxbury Park, Portage’s Haschak Field and Mount Aloysius College are venues set to host games. He said requests have been made for use of at least two more artificial turf fields, and the tournament is awaiting approval by area school districts.
“The other biggest issue that we’ve got with the tournament doesn’t necessarily go back to playing the game of baseball,” Austin said. “It’s what transpires with the teams coming in. Our tournament since Day 1 has always provided two meals a day to each team, breakfast and dinner.
“This year as a cost-saving measure, which will probably save us $20,000 to $22,000, we’re asking each team to be responsible for their dinners,” Austin said. "We will provide breakfast."
Instead of housing teams at Pitt-Johnstown, Arcurio said the tournament will have players from 11 teams stay at the Holiday Inn Express, while the Holiday Inn Downtown and Hampton Inn also will host teams.
Arcurio said the opening night parade into Sargent’s Stadium will be revised. AAABA Ambassadors and players still will march into the stadium, but Arcurio said the popular column of Corvettes won’t be driven this year.
“There have been some areas that the Oldtimers have had to drop things back a little bit and we’re just taking another route in order to keep things going,” Austin said. “Georgie (Arcurio) always says to me, ‘Whatever we need to do to have the tournament this year, we’ll do it and then we’ll get back to normal next year.’ ”
