Conference championships have been decided in boys and girls high school basketball. The district playoffs will bounce into motion this week.
But for one familiar face on the hardwood, this is the end of the basketball road.
Herb Moore’s 55-year career as a high school basketball official came full circle as he worked a junior high game in Kantner on Thursday night.
Moore announced his retirement after carrying a full varsity basketball schedule of games officiated for most of the past five-plus decades.
He also will step aside after he concludes his 46th year as a PIAA baseball umpire this spring.
“That’s a long time. Not many people reach that,” said Moore, who will turn 75 in April. “I started when I was in college. I went to IUP and played two years of basketball. After I quit playing basketball, I got my officiating license. I started working games when I was in college.”
In August, Moore traveled to Harrisburg where he was honored for his longevity at the PIAA Officials Banquet and Convention.
“I’ve officiated in 12 different counties in both sports,” Moore said. “I officiated in 56 different school districts.”
Moore is a graduate of what is now North Star High School.
He taught 37 years in the Shade School District, where he also was a basketball coach, until his retirement in 2004.
Through much of that time, Moore has worn the black-and-white striped jersey.
“I started out working a junior high game at Boswell. I graduated from Boswell before it became North Star,” Moore said. “My first game they paid me $5. I had all varsity right up until the WestPAC (playoffs this season). But Thursday I had a game in junior high at Kantner – North Star and Rockwood girls junior high.”
Moore listed his hip and knee replacement surgeries as the biggest reasons for his retirement from officiating. He also wants to spend more time with his two grandchildren in Pittsburgh and one grandchild in Carlisle.
“I want to see my grandkids play sports,” Moore said.
Red Devils roll: The Central Cambria High School hockey team sits atop the Laurel Mountain Hockey League standings with 16 wins.
The Red Devils also are among the top squads in Pennsylvania. Central Cambria held the top spot in the statewide My Hockey Rankings (MHR) until recently dropping to the No. 2 spot, according to Red Devils coach Tom Eckenrod.
The key to Central Cambria’s success has been a familiar formula. The Red Devils have scoring depth, two good goaltenders and a defense that has allowed only 43 goals against all season.
“It’s just a good, well-rounded team. We’re deep everywhere,” Eckenrod said. “We have three forward lines that can score.
“Our ‘D’ is deep. We have two goalies who can play.”
Central Cambria has scored 128 goals and six players had 24 or more points through Thursday, according to the Laurel Mountain Hockey League website.
Forward Dylan Bloom (16 goals, 15 assists, 31 points), forward Ian Swope (13-15-28), defenseman Nolan Johnson (10-16-26), defenseman Joe Semetkoskey (4-21-25), center Chase Stormer (14-10-24) and center Braden Sweeney (14-10-24) are among the leaders, according to lmhl.org.
“I have three lines,” Eckenrod said. “I don’t call it a third line.
“All three lines can score. That’s been our biggest success.”
Goaltender Reece Spicher had 12 wins and goalie Alexander Nanni had four wins.
