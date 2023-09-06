More than a few faces have changed on the Windber Area High School defense, but through two weeks, the Ramblers have produced some familiar results.
Coach Matt Grohal’s team entered the Inter-County Conference with a pair of one-sided wins against North Division opponents. The Ramblers will visit Tussey Mountain on Friday in the first matchup against a fellow South Division team.
“This year, we had to replace eight or nine players on defense,” Grohal said. “I don’t think it’s been as stifling as it had been recently, but the name of the game is to keep the other team out of the end zone, and we’ve been able to do that.”
Windber opened with a 51-6 win over visiting Glendale and then took a 42-7 victory at Curwensville in Week 2. That’s a 93-13 count.
The one-sided scores continued a trend for the defending District 5 Class 1A champion Ramblers, who have gone 24-3 since the 2021 season.
In 2022, Windber (11-2) outscored opponents by a combined 555-86, or an average score of 42.7-6.6.
Two years ago, the Ramblers (11-1) nearly scored 600 points while rolling to a 591-153 differential, an average score of 49.3-12.8.
“The last couple years, we’ve really made a concerted effort to get better defensively,” Grohal said. “We had really good players. Coach (Frank) Tallyen and Coach (Tom) Blanchetti put so much effort in on the defensive side of the ball.
“They’ve got those guys running around and flying to the ball.”
Last season, players such as Jake Hostetler, Blake Klosky, Luke Woodley, Ethan Brady, Dom Bifano, Zack Betcher and John Shuster all were seniors among the tackle leaders.
This season, senior inside linebacker Dalton Hileman (15) and junior nose guard Eddie Richards (10) are leading tacklers through two dates.
Safety Evan Brady, cornerback Luke Hostetler and linebacker Lucas Oleksa, all juniors, are the three returnees on defense. Senior tackle/end Ryan Grohal is another player who has emerged as a leader while absorbing double-team blockers to free up the linebackers.
“There’s not one superstar like we’ve had in the past,” Coach Grohal said.
“It’s just been a team effort. We have nine new starters on the defensive side.
“We don’t have one guy who is in the defensive stats for your (weekly statistics) package,” the coach added.
“Everybody is doing their jobs. Everybody has bought into that approach, ‘You do your job and we’ll be successful team defense-wise.’ ”
Searching for a win: No titles will be at stake when Greater Johnstown visits Somerset Area on Friday, but each 0-2 team is looking to take a significant step.
The Trojans will try to snap a 32-game losing streak since beating Somerset 33-27 in Week 9 in 2019.
Somerset has won four games since the 2020 season, and the past three of those victories all came against Greater Johnstown in 2022 (21-19), 2021 (26-0) and 2020 (38-20).
Each program is led by a second-year head coach – Greater Johnstown’s Antwuan Reed and Somerset’s Jeff Urban.
Both coaches said they have seen progress in their respective team’s time-consuming rebuilding project. This probably is each program’s best chance to notch an early-season win.
Rebounding: Week 2 was a bounce-back date for two of the Heritage Conference’s contenders.
Defending District 6 Class 1A champion Northern Cambria shut out Conemaugh Valley 42-0 to even its record at 1-1.
The Colts lost 20-14 to United Valley in the home opener.
Cambria Heights defeated Marion Center 39-7 at home after losing 19-7 at Purchase Line in Week 1.
In the LHAC, Penn Cambria shook off a tight, 26-21, season-opening loss at Richland in impressive fashion. The Panthers pounced on visiting Philipsburg-Osceola, 34-3.
Undefeated: Through two weeks, area teams with no losses are Berlin Brothersvalley, Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills, Meyersdale Area, Portage Area, Richland, United Valley and Windber Area.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
