Grant Norris recently hit four home runs in a span of approximately 24 hours.
It’s been that kind of Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League season so far for the Somerset native and Duke University player.
Norris’ seven round-trippers through Thursday night’s games topped the JCBL. He closed June and began July in a flurry with his Martella’s Pharmacy team.
Norris smacked two home runs over the left-field screen in the same inning during a wild 13-12 victory over Laurel Auto Group on June 30.
Later that night, in the second half of a doubleheader, this time a loss to Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors, Norris hit another homer.
His two-run blast against Paul Carpenter on July 1 at Roxbury Park sparked an 11-5 win that closed out the four-homer outburst.
“I’ve been seeing the ball well,” Norris said after hitting his seventh homer and driving in four runs during Tuesday’s 16-4 win over league-leading Paul Carpenter. “I’ve been looking for fastballs early and adjusting to some off-speed pitches. I think it’s definitely my teammates getting on base and helping me get good pitches to hit.”
Norris has hit those pitches on a consistent basis. He had a .380 batting average (19-for-50) and a league-best 23 RBIs entering the completion of a suspended game against O on Friday. Six of his home runs were hit at the Point.
The former Golden Eagles standout began the spring by earning a starting position in the Duke University infield as a true freshman. His offensive production tailed off and Norris’ role changed. But Norris made strides while playing 10 games at the college level when the COVID-19 pandemic halted play.
“I struggled early just trying to get everything together and figure out my stance,” Norris said. “I thought going into the spring it was definitely something that could have used some more work. Working over the off period definitely helped me and it’s showing right now.”
Norris was among a group of college players, many at the Division I level, who met regularly on Saturdays at Lilly-Washington Memorial Field in Lilly to hone their skills on the mound and at the plate.
Penn Cambria graduate and University of Pittsburgh Division I pitcher Mason Ronan organized the workouts, which included players such as Martella’s Pharmacy’s Adam Cecere (Forest Hills High/Wake Forest University) and Braxton Roxby (Windber/Pitt-Johnstown/Cincinnati Reds signee) among others.
“That definitely helped during the offseason during this COVID period,” Norris said. “I know a lot of people weren’t doing anything or couldn’t get out to do some stuff. We found a good group of guys, all college players. It helped to get down there and see live pitching, great arms.”
Martella’s Pharmacy first-year manager Kerry Pfeil has coached Norris since he was a young prospect playing for the powerhouse Johnstown Boilers Pony team also led by Martella’s assistant coach Josh Day.
“I’ve been working with Grant Norris going back to when he was 12 years old, along with Josh Day,” Pfeil said. “I was in communication with Grant when he was getting his early starts with Duke. We talked on the phone about what he was comfortable with and what we were going to look for him to do here.
“So far he’s found his comfort zone. He’s seeing the baseball really well. He’s a baseball player that comes out to compete day-in and day-out. You’re not going to find a bigger competitor than Grant Norris.”
Seven home runs through 15 games is impressive.
The local league hasn’t seen that type of long-ball production in recent seasons.
“It gives a boost to our offense,” Pfeil said. “Guys see him hitting the baseball. It just energizes your bench anytime there is a home run hit. With his performances, it started to relax our guys in the box.”
Numbers game: Laurel Auto Group’s Jake Swank of Portage has a league-high .535 batting average (23-for-43). Swank and teammates Dallas Hite (20 hits) and Logan Kasper (16) have combined for 59 hits in 135 at-bats (.437). … Paul Carpenter left-handed pitcher Hayden Ford has three wins, 22 strikeouts and a league-low 0.38 ERA in 18 innings pitched. Nate Davis and Tyler Horvat each had two mound wins for first-place Paul Carpenter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.