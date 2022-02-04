The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference is poised to expand, perhaps to as many as 28 members by the 2023-24 academic year, according to officials in the conference and throughout Districts 5 and 6.
“The 13 (LHAC member) schools voted to accept all schools,” LHAC Chairman Scott Close said of the group that potentially might apply for entrance into the conference.
“If only part of them approve joining our league, then we’ll have to go back to the league and decide from there.”
When asked if he could name schools that explored joining the LHAC, Close said: “I don’t think I’m at liberty to say that at this time. There is a total of about 28. In fairness to their school boards, I’d prefer not to name individual names.”
Close said that 28 total includes the 13 current members in the all-sports conference.
Earlier this week, Meyersdale Area School District’s board approved a motion for the Red Raiders athletic teams to leave the WestPAC and become a member of the LHAC, if accepted into the conference.
Meyersdale is one of five Somerset County schools in the WestPAC that have been open about exploring options now that the WestPAC will dwindle to six football-playing teams next season because of co-ops and departures.
Berlin Brothersvalley, Conemaugh Township, North Star and Windber are other county schools that have been mentioned as potential teams to leave what is left of the WestPAC.
Conemaugh Valley is the only non-Somerset County program in what would be the WestPAC after the current academic calendar concludes.
“Everybody has it at their own individual board level right now,” Close said.
“We want to respect the school districts and allow them to act. We’ll have a better idea at the end of February.”
‘Need a football schedule’
In 2020, Ferndale’s football program entered into a co-op with Conemaugh Valley, taking the Yellow Jackets off the WestPAC schedule in that sport. This past season, Shade entered a football co-op with Conemaugh Township.
Portage had announced last year plans to leave the WestPAC for the Heritage Conference in all sports beginning in the fall of 2022. Similarly, WestPAC member Blacklick Valley and Heritage member United announced in November the two football programs will co-op and play in the Heritage beginning in the fall of 2022.
“They need a football schedule,” said District 5 Chairman Paul Leonard, of Shade. “We went from having 10 football teams in the WestPAC to six. I totally understand why they are exploring their options.”
The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference currently has 12 football-playing members. Bishop Carroll Catholic has a co-op with Bishop McCort Catholic.
In most other sports, 13 members participate.
Close cautioned that just because school districts are seeking to join the LHAC doesn’t guarantee it will happen. He reiterated that conference members voted to take on the entire group rather than a portion of those who initially expressed interest in the expansion plan.
He said that if expansion doesn’t materialize, the LHAC will continue competing with 13 members (12 in football).
‘To find opportunities’
Meyersdale Athletic Director Craig Gindlesperger said a move to the LHAC makes sense for his school.
“The WestPAC is certainly looking in despair for the football program, with United and Blacklick having co-opted, and Shade no longer having a program, and Portage going to the Heritage,” Gindlesperger said. “That was the driving force to look elsewhere for football and whatever else that might have led to.
“We’ve ventured down the Laurel Highlands road.”
Windber Athletic Director Steve Slatcoff said the Ramblers will address the conference situation during a Feb. 15 board of directors meeting.
“We’re still exploring all of our options at this point, which includes the Laurel Highlands,” Slatcoff said. “We’re looking for the best fit for us. It really boils down to the best fit for us to be able to provide for our kids.
“You’ve had movement within the WestPAC, which has precipitated some of us exploring other options and looking elsewhere,” Slatcoff said. “That is predicated on working to find opportunities for our student-athletes.”
One earlier option had the five Somerset County schools and possibly Conemaugh Valley leaving the WestPAC to join the Inter-County Conference. But reportedly, the Inter-County Conference told the interested schools that they only could join in football rather than all sports.
‘Open to expansion’
The Heritage Conference has evolved in recent seasons with Ligonier Valley leaving and Cambria Heights joining. Portage is set to join this fall. Perhaps the Heritage will be a landing spot for one or more teams.
The Heritage Conference had nine football-playing schools in 2021 and will add Portage in 2022.
“I do see some expansion on the horizon. I think there will be,” said Heritage Conference President Jody Rainey, of Homer-Center. “Obviously, there are a lot of moving parts for us. I think our conference is good for kids. That’s what we care about. We really stand on the fact that we are inclusive in academics and the arts.
“If the fit is right for the Heritage and any school that is interested, we certainly are open to expansion.”
Rainey said the conference met with an unnamed school district this week and both parties were optimistic about a potential Heritage membership.
District 5 and 6 each give their member schools an opportunity to participate in conferences that include members in different classifications. Other districts, such as the WPIAL District 7, have sectional alignments based solely on enrollment numbers.
But District 5 and 6 aren’t part of the conferences’ decision-making process as far as membership.
“From the District 6 standpoint, we don’t get involved at all,” said District 6 Chairman Bill Marshall, the Penn Cambria superintendent.
“We rely on our leagues and conferences to ensure that all of our member schools are able to get schedules and none of them have to travel far distances to fill schedules.
“With Penn Cambria being a member of the Laurel Highlands, if we at Penn Cambria see schools that are kind of being put on islands or if they’re losing schools (on their schedules), we try to help them.”
Westmont Hilltop has been a member of the LHAC since the conference was formed with 10 teams in 1987 and began play in 1989. Hilltoppers Athletic Director Tom Callihan said potential expansion is a positive development.
“I’m looking forward to providing Westmont Hilltop athletes the best situation that we can give them,” said Callihan, the longest-tenured AD in the conference. “Tougher competition means a lot to us. And, geographical rivalries also make it fun for both the players and the fans.”
As the month progresses and school districts hold their respective board meetings, the region’s conference situation should become more clear.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
