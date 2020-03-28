Kerry “Koko” Pfeil might be new to the role as manager of the Martella’s Pharmacy franchise, but he certainly is part of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League power’s baseball family.
“It’s something that’s a personal love for me,” said Pfeil, who also is the athletic director and baseball coach at Greater Johnstown High School. “Growing up in Johnstown, going to the AAABA tournaments with my dad and my brother, and now being able to be the manager of the franchise that I played on going back to the Johnstown Grays’ inaugural team, I’m really familiar with the history, the camaraderie and competitiveness of the team.”
Since 2013, Pfeil has been an assistant coach who usually is in the first base coaching box during games. He will replace Jesse Cooper, who had a three-year record of 94-33 with three league titles.
Cooper, who hopes to attend dental school once the COVID-19 pandemic passes, always will be known as the manager who led Martella’s Pharmacy to the City of Johnstown’s first AAABA Tournament championship in 2018.
“The team couldn’t be in better hands with Koko taking over,” Cooper said. “He’s been around the game for a long time. He's knowledgeable and passionate about making players better. It’s going to continue moving forward and continue to grow.”
Cooper played four seasons with Martella’s Pharmacy. He appeared in the AAABA Tournament from 2011 through 2014, compiling a cumulative .327 batting average with 18 hits and 16 RBIs.
A proven winner, Cooper was part of Seton Hill University’s NCAA Division II College World Series team in 2014 and led Bishop McCort Catholic High School to a state baseball championship in 2012.
His time leading Martella’s Pharmacy under the guidance of his former manager, GM Chris Pfeil, was rewarding.
“I’m grateful for the players I’ve had over the last three years,” Cooper said. “I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys to coach. They respected me from the very beginning. They’re great men and it was awesome to see them grow and achieve such great things throughout their baseball careers.”
Kerry Pfeil brings his own long list of credentials to the managerial position.
A 1999 graduate of Bishop McCort High School, he was part of the Crimson Crushers’ first District 6 champion baseball team during his senior season. He played for the Johnstown Grays (now Martella’s Pharmacy) from 1999 through 2001 in what then was known as the AAABA League and was a all-league relief pitcher.
Kerry Pfeil and Josh Day led the former B. Hale Boilers team that dominated the Johnstown Recreation Pony League and advanced to the Pony World Series eight times. The Boilers had a 259-3 record and 11 Johnstown Recreation championships while also winning 129 consecutive league games during one stretch.
Moving into the manager’s role with a franchise such as Martella’s Pharmacy draws plenty of attention.
“This is definitely a position that comes with very high expectations,” Kerry Pfeil said. “The first being that you are representing the Martella’s family the correct way. Second, winning the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League, and finally, representing Johnstown whether it be locally, nationally or even the global level with baseball.”
Cooper said depending on his academic commitments, he might remain involved in helping the team. In addition to Chris Pfeil and Matt Hohan, long-time assistant coaches Ray Stenger and Paul Knupp remain on the staff.
“Ray is in his 33rd year and Paul has 27 years in the league,” Kerry Pfeil said. “With those two guys, the first thing you get out of them is loyalty and experience. Those guys have it. No one has seen as much as those two in the league right now. They are definitely guys I will lean on heavily to continue to carry out the success of Martella’s.”
