Quan Britt officially won’t hold the role as head coach of the Penn Highlands Community College men’s basketball team until Monday, but the former Greater Johnstown High School and Mount Aloysius College standout certainly is enjoying the preview.
Britt is assisting coach Landon Loya, the veteran leader of the Black Bears program. Loya took on the interim head coach title this season because of a new position he holds at the college.
Britt, who also is the program director at the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA, recently was tabbed to be the next coach and has served as an assistant coach during Penn Highlands’ surprising march to the NJCAA Division II Region 20 title game at nationally fourth-ranked Garrett (Maryland) College on Saturday.
“It was exciting. We had a lot going on,” Britt said of Penn Highland’s 80-77 upset at Potomac State in Thursday’s semifinal round.
Penn Highlands traditionally is a NJCAA Division III member but opted to play up in Division II this COVID-19 impacted season.
Britt is familiar with the Black Bears program.
“I was there in 2014 and 2015 whenever I was Coach Loya’s assistant,” he said. “I was waiting my turn and waiting to get a shot. They gave me the call. I was super excited. The plan was to take over this year, but I still had some things to work out.
“I was still coaching junior high boys at Johnstown. I wanted to make sure to work out a few things with my job at the YMCA and give them my 100% to be sure it’s going to work out.”
Britt coached the Trojans junior high boys team for three seasons.
He finished his playing career at Mount Aloysius ranked in the top three in both scoring and rebounding at the school.
His sons Imil and Izir each are members of the Mounties men’s team.
“I would really like to thank Coach Loya, Athletic Director Sue Brugh and the administration,” Quan Britt said of the Penn Highland’s program. “I want to set some goals. I want to make sure we’re getting more local talent there and being able to really tie them into the community and make sure they realize this is bigger than basketball.”
Scholarship honors Wincer: The Brian Wincer Goals 4 Education Scholarship Fund was established to honor the memory of former Greater Johnstown High School and Millersville University standout who died suddenly last summer at age 46.
Wincer led the Trojans to two Pennsylvania Cup championship games, as Johnstown finished as state runner-up twice. The Trojans won two Class 2A Penguin Cup titles in 1990 and 1992 to advance to the state championship contests both played at the former Civic Arena in Pittsburgh.
The speedy forward led the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League in scoring in his class during his final three seasons, and as a sophomore had the most points in any classification (1A, 2A, 3A).
His former Greater Johnstown classmate Ginger Pollock worked with Wincer’s wife, Carolyn Roberts Wincer, to create the scholarship through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
Scholarship awards will be presented to graduating students in Cambria or Somerset counties.
To donate, visit cfalleghenies.fcsuite.com.
Moot joins Wolfpack: Former Bishop McCort High School standout golfer and former Crimson Crushers coach Matt Moot recently accepted a position as assistant men’s golf coach at NCAA Division I North Carolina State University.
Moot played and previously coached at Campbell University, another Division I program.
Locally, Moot won nine golf championships, including four consecutive Greater Johnstown titles (2007-2010) and five straight City Championships (2007-2011). His wins in the Greater J led to four appearances in the Sunnehanna Amateur, where Moot shot a 4-under 66 in his final round in 2011 before turning pro.
Moot played on the Florida Professional Golf Tour, Web.com Tour and eGolf Professional Tour for two seasons. He also served as an assistant general manager at Windber Country Club.
Hilltopper part of SPHL franchise: Westmont Hilltop graduate Sebastian Ragno recently played a significant role in Vermilion County Hockey LLC landing a team in the Southern Professional Hockey League.
An assistant GM/assistant coach, Ragno joined Vermilion County Hockey’s Ellen Tulley in making a pitch for a three-year lease that was approved by the David S. Palmer Arena board. The Danville (Illinois) Bobcats are projected to play in the SPHL in October in the 2,350-seat Palmer Arena.
