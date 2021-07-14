Todd Koenig was in his sophomore season on the Ohio University football team when Johnstown native Frank Solich was named head coach of the Bobcats in 2005.
A Bishop Carroll High School graduate who was part of a state runner-up team, Koenig almost immediately realized the culture in Athens, Ohio, had taken a significant turn upon Solich’s arrival.
“Solich put his heart and soul into the Ohio football program,” said Koenig, a three-year starter at defensive back under the Cambria County Sports Hall of Famer. “He was relentless in his pursuit in excellence.”
Solich, 76, announced his retirement on Wednesday after 16 seasons with the Bobcats, a program he led to a 115-82 record as the winningest coach in Mid-American Conference (MAC) history.
He led Ohio University to 11 bowl game appearances and elevated the program's status only a few years after he was fired by the University of Nebraska despite leading the Cornhuskers to a 58-19 mark after replacing legendary coach Tom Osborne in 1998.
“Right off the bat, we saw how focused and consistent he was. He had a very intentional approach to how he tackled the problems, the changes and the vision he had for the program,” said Koenig, who had 222 tackles in 34 games over his final three seasons. “He was a very player-oriented coach. He was very passionate about taking care of his players and coaches.”
Solich announced that in retirement he will “focus on a cardiovascular health issue.”
Associate coach Tim Albin, who had been offensive coordinator under Solich throughout his entire tenure in Athens was named head coach of the Bobcats and signed a four-year deal, according to reports.
Born in Johnstown, Solich grew up in Robindale, Indiana County. His family moved out of the state when he was a teenager. Robindale later was devastated by the 1977 Johnstown Flood.
“He’s just an inspiration for what he’s done,” United High School football coach Kevin Marabito said of Solich. “Look at what he did at Nebraska. He persevered to go on and continue (after being fired).
“He had great success at Nebraska. He really wasn’t a failure. But sometimes that would kick coaches down and they’d say, ‘What more do you want?’ But he went onto Ohio at his age and still did things his way. It was remarkable.”
Prior to Solich’s arrival, Ohio University had advanced to two bowl games. He led them to 11 more, including the 2007 GMAC Bowl, a 28-7 loss to Southern Mississippi in which Koenig played.
“He didn’t have many rules, but right from the start he talked about doing the right thing,” Koenig said. “To me, that was such a strong leadership trait. He didn’t want to micromanage. He just wanted to treat his players like the men he expected them to be by keeping it simple and asking them to do the right thing.
“He was a very strong leader, but also knew how to let his coaches coach,” Koenig added. “He was calm under pressure, which I think is a true mark of a professional.”
From the outset, Solich focused on improving facilities and the collective mindset at Ohio University, Koenig said. He focused on strength and conditioning, health and nutrition and utilized motivational tools to bolster interest. His teams showed signs of improvement almost immediately.
The highpoint came in 2012 when the Bobcats upset Penn State 24-14 in the season opener in front of 97,000 fans at Beaver Stadium. Ohio University overcame an 11-point halftime deficit to roar back against the Nittany Lions in Bill O'Brien's debut as the Penn State coach.
For Koenig, a big moment in the program's history occurred with a win over another Pennsylvania opponent during Solich's coaching debut with the Bobcats.
“My favorite memory with him was beating Pitt at Peden Stadium in 2005,” Koenig said of a 16-10 overtime victory. “It was the first game on ESPN in quite a while. We had a solid game plan. He managed the team’s health during camp. Our student body packed the stadium and they were relentless.
“That memory of how he managed that situation and how it put us on the map. It’s a new situation. We have a new coach. He was ready with everything behind it to carry through not just that year, but every year to follow.”
