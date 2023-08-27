A legacy was represented on Friday evening before the rededication of Conemaugh Valley’s newly lighted football field.
Dozens of former players, assistant coaches and opposing coaches joined Blue Jays sports fans and John Jacoby’s family for a pregame meet-and-greet event that included wall-to-wall displays of Blue Jays football history accumulated during the Jacoby era.
Most people in the school district – and throughout the region’s high school football landscape – know him simply as “Jake.”
Twenty-two years have passed since Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer Jacoby last coached a game at his beloved Conemaugh Valley.
Yet, he still is respected.
His role in turning around a program mired in a seemingly hopeless situation – 27 consecutive losses when he became head coach in 1980 – still is appreciated so much that the football field now bears his name: John “Jake” Jacoby Field at Thomas Yewcic Stadium.
“You took a program that was flat on its back, a doormat. You turned it around and you became the face of Conemaugh Valley,” said an emotional Tony Castiglione, a Jacoby assistant and “right-hand man” for 18 seasons beginning in 1984.
Conemaugh Valley had produced only one winning record and 25 totals wins during the program’s first 14 seasons prior to Jacoby’s arrival as head coach.
In 22 seasons, Jacoby led Conemaugh Valley to 110 wins, 13 winning seasons and one district title.
More importantly, Jacoby helped shape the lives of many young men who played for him. That was evident as former Blue Jays such as Richard “Dickie” Pavic, who quarterbacked the 1984 Appalachian Bowl runner-up team, credited Jacoby for teaching life lessons on and off the field.
Team managers, star players such as Jason “Juice” Hardwick, role players and others who wore the Blue Jays uniform for Jacoby before later becoming coaches themselves all were there for Jake on Friday.
Coaches who once opposed Jacoby on the field also showed up for the meet-and-greet. A trio of former Blairsville High coaches, Ernie Widmar, Ab Dettorre and Rick Artley, sat alongside former United coach Chris Matava. Jerry Davitch, who once coached at Greater Johnstown, Conemaugh Township and Bishop McCort Catholic, also attended.
“I look at all the people that are here, people I’ve met coaching, I see all of these people who were kids when I had them in school, and now some of these guys are 60 years old,” Jacoby said.
“It kind of makes me look back on my life and see that maybe I did some good things. You don’t think of it at the time.
“But I see some of the success here.”
Jacoby credited his wife Donell – the longtime member of the Conemaugh Valley School District Board of Directors – for her unwavering support and understanding. That support was evident two days after their Aug. 18, 1973 wedding. Jake and Donell skipped their planned honeymoon because Jacoby took on duties as the assistant junior high coach.
“If it wouldn’t have been for Donell, this wouldn’t be possible,” Jacoby said. “It was important to have a wife who was so supportive.”
He thanked players and assistant coaches, mentioning the contributions of his own high school coach Joe Slovensky, who returned to be an assistant under Jake, as well as Castiglione and Ray Conway.
“This is an extremely humbling experience,” Jacoby said before heading down the hill with the Conemaugh Valley team to see the unveiling of a large display with the new field name.
“You can’t do anything in football by yourself. I was fortunate to have great kids,” Jacoby said. “We didn’t always have great teams, but I always had great kids.”
Jacoby and other coaches and former players all mentioned his multiple years as a coach in the annual Ken Lantzy Finest 40 summer all-star game.
Jake credited his time on Widmar’s staff in a Lantzy contest as a key moment because Jacoby adopted Widmar’s Power-I offense, a Blue Jays staple during the successful years that included a District 6 Class 1A championship in 1992.
A momentum-swaying touchdown bomb Artley threw just before halftime in the 1992 Ken Lantzy game was mentioned a few times.
“You learn things from being around these guys,” Dettorre said. “Having several opportunities to coach in the Ken Lantzy game with him, you couldn’t help but to learn some things that certainly helped my career. I met Jake as a very young assistant coach with coach Widmar in the Ken Lantzy game.
“It happened to be Coach Widmar’s last year. I became the head coach. Our opening game was against Conemaugh Valley. Obviously, that was a big game in my career, your first game.”
Friday was a big game, too. Portage beat Conemaugh Valley 34-7 somewhat dimming the new lights that shone on the Blue Jays’ first Heritage Conference game.
Mustangs head coach Marty Slanoc played in the Lantzy game when Jacoby was the coach.
Before heading to the field on Friday, Slanoc, in a classy move, made a point to find Jacoby in the gym. The pair even posed for a photograph taken in front of a blue Conemaugh Valley backdrop. Slanoc and his players ended the hospitality at that point, winning a physical game that was a bit closer than the final margin might indicate.
“It’s still a special night,” said Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent, who played on Jacoby’s 1992 District 6 championship team. “Special night for Coach Jacoby. I wish we could’ve got the win for him and the whole community.”
