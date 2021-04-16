Sam Zambanini and Conemaugh Township Area High School baseball have been connected for more than 40 spring seasons.
It’s difficult to think of Township baseball without Zambanini coming to mind.
Zambanini played catcher on the Indians’ District 5 championship team in 1979. That spring, Conemaugh Township advanced to the PIAA playoffs, falling to eventual Class 2A state champion West Perry of District 3 in the first round.
He’s been the head coach at Conemaugh Township since 1992, leading the Indians to nine District 5 crowns during his tenure, including three straight in Class 2A in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
The 2019 team went 22-2 with WestPAC and district titles. The 22 victories set a school record, and the Indians advanced to the state quarterfinal round for a second straight year.
The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the streak when spring sports were canceled in 2020.
Closing in on 400
In his 30th season, Zambanini is two victories shy of reaching the career 400-win milestone as the Indians coach.
“It went fast, 30 years,” Zambanini said after his team opened 5-1. “We’re off to a decent start. It’s a different kind of season because we didn’t play any last year. It’s kind of like having two classes of freshmen.”
Conemaugh Township is scheduled to play two games against Somerset County rivals at PNG Field on Saturday.
The Indians and Berlin Brothersvalley are paired at 1 p.m., and Township will face Meyersdale at 3 p.m. Berlin and Meyersdale are scheduled at 11 a.m. to start the high school tripleheader on the Altoona Curve’s home field.
“There have been some changes over the years, but the game is still the game,” Zambanini said, when asked to reflect on decades of coaching. “We’ve seen the changes in the different types of bats. We went from the lively bats to the not-so-lively bats.
“I’ve been in it when there were no pitching restrictions or rules. I think the PIAA and NFHS moved in the right direction (with the pitch count). It’s the major change. It’s a step in the right direction.
“It needs to be looked into and things could be changed so it’s different pitch counts in different parts of the season.”
Familiar faces
Zambanini is among a group of seasoned and successful area high school baseball coaches leading their long-time programs this year.
The region’s dean of baseball coaches is Larry McCabe, who has coached Portage to 489 wins and is in his 41st season with the Mustangs. Portage took a 6-2 record into Friday.
“Larry McCabe and I, being in the same conference (WestPAC), it’s funny how things fall together,” Zambanini said.
“When I was a kid growing up in Jerome, we had a couple guys who played in the AAABA for Kline’s Amusements. I was a Little Leaguer at the time. I would be the bat boy for Kline’s Amusements. Larry McCabe was a pitcher on the team.
“We both played for the same organization, the Harrisonburg Turks, in the Shenandoah Valley League,” he said.
“Larry is a guy, you look at their program, they do things right,” Zambanini added. “They play the game the right way.
“They hustle on and off the field. They play with a lot of class and dignity. That’s a tip of the cap to Larry and what they do.”
Like Zambanini, Somerset coach Steve Costea is nearing the 400-win mark. Somerset opened 2-5, putting Costea at 395 wins in his 28th season.
Forest Hills coach Joe Carpenter is in his 21st season.
After a 5-0 start by the Rangers, he has a 236-140 record.
Westmont Hilltop coach Paul Knupp is in his 25th season.
His record was unavailable.
In his 11th season as a head coach, Bishop McCort Catholic’s Chris Pfeil might not have as much tenure as those in the 20-plus-years club, but his resume includes 183 career wins and a state championship.
‘The alma mater’
“Being that Conemaugh Township is my alma mater, that helps,” said Zambanini, who also had a 119-108 record in 22 seasons as the Indians’ football head coach. “I took over for my coach, Dave Michaels.
“It’s been special to coach at my home school for that long. It’s really been great to have the amount of success that we’ve had here in the last 30 years,” added Zambanini, who has been assisted by Barry Thomas throughout most of his tenure.
A foundation has been built and there is a tradition to uphold.
“I told those guys they’re a big part of it right now,” Zambanini said of a discussion he had with his current players.
“I’ve been the guy who has been fortunate enough to be the one to write the names on the paper before the game.
“I’ve been blessed to coach a lot of good players who have come through the program. We try to teach them how to do it right and play the game with dignity. We’ve had talented players.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.